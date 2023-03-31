Pura Collaborates With the Metropolitan Museum of Art on a New Collection of Fragrances

This premium fragrance collaboration will inspire customers to experience art through scent

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, smart fragrance company Pura announces their collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to introduce a collection of six fragrances. The scents were developed to enable customers to experience art across time and cultures through fragrances inspired by extraordinary pieces at The Met.





The Pura smart fragrance diffuser plugs into any wall outlet and uses wifi and Bluetooth technology to connect to an accompanying app that allows customers to adjust fragrance intensity, set schedules and timers, switch between scents, and more with fragrances that are clean and safe. Founders Richie Stapler and Bruno Lima designed Pura to be a sleek enhancement to any room while capturing the power of fragrance to make life better and more memorable.

When creating the scents, Pura’s Chief Fragrance Experience Officer Mara Dumski said, “We were so excited to work with The Met to develop scents connecting back to their inspiring collection of art. Aiming to evoke moods and tell a story, our collaboration offers an entirely new way to experience The Met collection of 5,000 years of art while also creating a sense of home and personality through art-inspired fragrance.”

“As fans of Pura, we are excited to launch this unique home fragrance experience which adds a new dimension to art appreciation,” said Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. “Art has the power to create connections and transport people across time and place, and this program provides a new and exciting opportunity for fans of The Met to experience art, history, and cultures of the world from the comfort of home.”

All compatible with the signature Pura smart fragrance diffuser, the fragrances included in this collection are:

Blue Water Lotus: This refreshing, floral fragrance represents the beauty of lotus flowers depicted in carvings on the Temple of Dendur. Notes of blue water lily, blooming jasmine, and grounding undertones of frankincense and myrrh beautifully round out this efflorescent scent.

Egyptian Sandalwood: This musky, woody fragrance recalls the Egyptian landscape and pays tribute to the significance of art and architecture in Egyptian rituals and culture. Cardamom and Ancient Egyptian incense blend with papery papyrus, rock rose, sandalwood, and cedarwood, creating a warm and inviting scent.

Bamboo Forest: The structure and order of the Astor Court contrasts beautifully with the flora found within. Fresh notes of bamboo blend with orchid and plum blossom. Cooling Chinese eucalyptus soothes the senses as sandalwood and patchouli ground in this calming scent.

Spiced Woods: This woody fragrance draws inspiration from a serene mountain retreat, highlighting the juxtaposition of a man-made structure nestled in an organic location. Himalayan azaleas blend with Indonesian balsam, cypress, and sandalwood, creating a warming, spiced scent.

Terracotta Rose: This earthy yet refreshing fragrance represents the detailed work of Greek artisans with salt and mineral notes blending seamlessly with earthen terracotta. Geranium and muguet bring floralcy and brightness as herbal undernotes of rock rose and cypress give beauty and balance to this tranquil scent.

Perfume Immortelle: This uplifting fragrance represents Roman artisans’ dedication to detail, movement, and humanity. The sweet immortelle flower, which never fades nor wilts, represents the enduring quality of the magnificent Roman marble statues. Bergamot and olive flower lend a bright freshness, blending with a base of cypress and myrrh.

Each fragrance retails individually for $21.99, and sets retail for $89. The collection will be sold on Pura.com, part of the Impact affiliate network, and at The Met Store and online at store.metmuseum.org.

About Pura:

Pura is a tech company that creates uplifting experiences through the power of scent. They pair premium, clean fragrance with smart technology in a way that enables people to customize and control the way they experience scent. Their partnerships and collaborations with brands like Disney, Capri Blue, and Anthropologie bring original and favorite fragrances to consumers in a modern, convenient, and safe way.

About The Metropolitan Museum of Art:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum’s galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

Contacts

Jennevieve Fong



jennevieve.fong@scenariopr.com