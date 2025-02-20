PulteGroup Pilots Innovative New Construction Process

Company Tests Capabilities of Robotic-Assisted Wall Construction

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, continued to test innovative new technologies with the successful pilot of robotic-assisted construction. The test was conducted in the company's DiVosta community of TerraWalk at Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town, representing the latest advancement in PulteGroup's ongoing efforts to advance homebuilding through technology and innovation.

PulteGroup partnered with Australian-based FBR for this demonstration and utilized its Hadrian X® system, an AI-guided construction robot capable of building structural walls in a single day. The automated system uses an advanced robotic arm to precisely place concrete blocks that are secured using a specialized adhesive which bonds twice as strong as traditional mortar. This build marks one of only 10 homes in the United States constructed using this advanced system, positioning PulteGroup at the forefront of construction innovation.

"This achievement shows PulteGroup is serious about intelligently leveraging innovation to drive greater efficiency in homebuilding," said Matt Koart, EVP and COO of PulteGroup. "Our industry faces challenges when it comes to labor availability and the need to build more efficiently and sustainably. We see opportunities to integrate technologies that can improve construction quality and safety, while creating exceptional homes for our customers."

PulteGroup built this home's structural walls using artificial intelligence and robotic technology while maintaining its signature quality. This innovative construction method enhances safety, minimizes waste and accelerates build times. The successful build shows how emerging technologies can streamline construction and points to new possibilities for automated homebuilding nationwide.

"Southwest Florida’s TerraWalk at Babcock Ranch community serves as a proving ground for next-generation homebuilding technologies," added Josh Graeve, Southwest Florida Division President of PulteGroup. "This initial test of FBR’s building system represents another step forward in our mission to make high-quality homes more affordable while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in residential construction."

The robotic construction demonstration showcases the latest addition to PulteGroup's groundbreaking initiatives at Babcock Ranch, where its Innovation Way living laboratory tests and refines emerging technologies and construction methods. Projects range from Ford F-150 Lightning power backup solutions to sustainable building practices, smart home automation and more.

For video of this demonstration visit: https://youtu.be/Yd6S0Y_5IKs

