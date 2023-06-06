Puffco Celebrates a Decade of Cannabis Innovation, Unveils Redesign and Tech Updates to the New Peak Pro

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With nearly two million devices sold since 2013, and being available in 30 countries today, Puffco reflects on its 10 years of modernizing hash consumption with its award-winning cannabis technology. To honor the milestone, Puffco has redesigned, reimagined and supercharged its flagship product with the release of the new Peak Pro.

“Since Day One, our goal has been to make concentrates more accessible to everyone by creating safer, high quality devices that give customers an unparalleled experience; it’s incredible to see that mission reaching people all over the world today,” said Roger Volodarsky, CEO and Founder of Puffco. “With the new Peak Pro, we are giving people that elevated experience in performance, design and technology right out of the box.”

The Peak Pro now comes stock with Puffco’s patented 3D Chamber, providing a more flavorful vapor, faster heat up time and increased battery life. The brand-new Joystick Cap and improved perc slots in the glass enhance the airflow to increase vapor production. Updates to the Puffco Connect app also unlock new features like Advanced Metrics and Vapor Control, which allows users to control vapor volume for a more customized experience.

“When we released the Peak Pro back in 2020, we wanted to introduce a higher level of customization from the original Peak so that each user had the control to dial in on the exact temperature and experience they’re looking for,” says Volodarsky. “With the evolution of hash, like Piattella, over the last couple of years, along with the changes we’ve seen in tech, we decided to level up our flagship device to continue innovating and redefining hash consumption.”

Available for Puffco SMS subscribers today, June 6, and to the general public on June 8, the new Peak Pro ($420) is available in two mainstay colors – Pearl and Onyx – and now comes with a two-year warranty.

Puffco has distinguished itself as the leading maker of innovative, consumption devices for cannabis concentrates. Founded in 2013, the award-winning company has grown its team to more than 100 people with an emphasis on industry-leading non-traditional approaches to product development. Today, Puffco boasts an attractive, intuitive and sophisticated line of products, ranging from the iconic Puffco Peak Pro to the Proxy vaporizer pipe to the Plus portable concentrate pen and the discreet Cupsy bubbler. Praised for its ever-evolving selection of collectible and functional accessories, Puffco blends form and functionality to provide an unparalleled, seamless cannabis experience. Puffco’s mission is to make the magic of concentrates more accessible and less stigmatized while celebrating all the nuances of the cannabis plant. Learn more at puffco.com.

