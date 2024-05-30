Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games Partner to Create AAA Mobile Video Game

PFP collection Pudgy Penguins is to launch its first blockchain-enabled mobile video game through a collaboration with gaming studio Mythical Games on Mythical Platform next year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pudgy Penguins, the brand development company behind the series of globally recognized Pudgy Penguins characters, and next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced a partnership to create a unique web3-enabled mobile video game. The partnership unites the creators of the globally recognized Pudgy Penguins characters and the gaming studio behind two of the most successful blockchain games ever, NFL Rivals and Blankos Block Party.









Details of the forthcoming game developed in conjunction with Mythical Games were announced at Consensus 2024. The upcoming mobile game will be an immersive video game drawing upon the lore and humor that have made Pudgy Penguins so beloved, coupled with AAA quality, playability, and accessibility synonymous with Mythical Games’ title NFL Rivals. The new game is scheduled to launch on the Mythical platform in 2025, home to NFL Rivals, with over 5 million players, and the Mythos Chain (MYTH), with over one million active wallets.

“ Web3 in gaming is evolving quickly, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for games to be powered by strong communities and great gameplay,” said John Linden, Mythical Games CEO. “ Pudgy Penguins is the only web3 project to truly go mainstream through their incredible retail partnerships with Walmart and Target and their rapidly growing social media following. We are excited to combine their efforts with a game that will be played by millions. Building this with Mythical Games on the Mythical Platform and Mythos Chain, already used by millions of consumers, is going to be a major driver to further push web3 with mainstream consumers.”

Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins said: “ When we decided to create a mobile-first AAA blockchain-based Pudgy Penguins game, working with Mythical Games is something that excited me. Our growth strategy that has reached millions, combined with Mythical Games’ experience and success with gaming, sets up this endeavor for success. We can’t wait to show the Pudgy Penguins community what’s in store and solicit their feedback as development ramps up.”

In the build-up to its release, Pudgy Penguins holders will be treated to exclusive content, sneak peeks of in-game footage and given the opportunity to help shape key aspects of the game’s development. The game is designed to appeal to the Pudgy Penguins community as well as the broader gaming market to further grow the Pudgy Penguins’ brand and ethos.

Ahead of the game’s launch in 2025, interested players can join Pudgy Penguins Discord, and follow Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) and Mythical Games (@playmythical) Twitter/X accounts to stay updated on the upcoming game.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them a leader in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional web2, retail sphere. They’re committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of Web3.

Learn more: https://www.pudgypenguins.com/

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes’ Best Startup Employers (2024), Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic: The Gathering, EA Madden, Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Marvel Strike Force, Modern Warfare 3, and Skylanders.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.

Mythical Games is one of the 22 founding member companies of the Mythos Foundation (http://mythos.foundation) utilizing the Mythos Chain as its blockchain and Mythos’ MYTH token as the utility token for the Mythical Marketplace.

Contacts

Nate Nesbitt



Head of Communications



nate.nesbitt@mythical.games