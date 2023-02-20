<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Publix IT executive Laurie Douglas receives Florida ORBIE Award

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FloridaCIO honored Publix Super Markets Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer Laurie Douglas with the 2023 Leadership ORBIE Award Friday.

The ORBIE awards recognize chief information officers in six categories — Leadership, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate and Nonprofit/Public Sector.

The ORBIE awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. For over two decades, technology leaders have received this highly respected award.

“We’re proud Laurie was recognized for her accomplishments to further enhance the customer and associate experience, as well as her passion for leading high-performing teams,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “She’s committed to consistently delivering technology solutions to achieve Publix’s strategic objectives and increase our shareholder value.”

Douglas joined Publix in 2006 as senior vice president & chief information officer. She assumed additional responsibilities as chief digital officer in 2019. Douglas is responsible for Publix’s enterprise technology and digital strategy, and for the delivery and support of all applications, digital solutions and technology infrastructure. She also oversees IT security and omnichannel.

To learn more about the ORBIE awards, visit floridacio.org/awards.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,326 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Maria Brous

(863) 680-5339

