PublicSquare to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare”), America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 on August 14, 2024 before the U.S. stock market opens.





Management will discuss the results via webcast at 9:00 AM ET on the same day. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the PublicSquare Investor Relations website https://investors.publicsquare.com.

During prepared remarks, management will respond to inbound, submitted questions received ahead of the call. Questions may be submitted starting August 5, 2024, through the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/psq-holdings-inc-2024-q2. A link to the Say Technologies platform is also available on the PublicSquare Investor Relations website.

During prepared remarks, management will answer questions that pertain to PublicSquare’s reported financial results, strategic priorities, business operations and efforts to continue enhancing the business. To comply with U.S. securities laws and on the advice of counsel, the Company will not comment on other topics.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.

Contacts

For Investors:

investment@publicsq.com

For Media:

pr@publicsq.com