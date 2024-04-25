PublicSquare to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 on May 15, 2024 before the U.S. stock market opens.





Management will discuss the results via webcast at 9:00 AM ET on the same day. The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the PublicSquare Investor Relations website https://investors.publicsquare.com.

During prepared remarks, management will respond to inbound, submitted questions received ahead of the call. Questions may be submitted, starting today, through the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/psq-holdings-inc-2024-q1. A link to the Say Technologies platform is also available on the PublicSquare Investor Relations website.

During prepared remarks, management will answer questions that pertain to PublicSquare’s reported financial results, strategic priorities, business operations and efforts to continue enhancing the business. To comply with U.S. securities laws and on the advice of counsel, the Company will not comment on other topics.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In just over one and a half years since its nationwide launch, PublicSquare has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has over 75,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and over 1.6 million consumer members. Additionally, PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financing products, such as Credova, D2C products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes, and B2B products, such as PSQLink, to fill those needs. PublicSquare is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com.

