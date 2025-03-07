PublicSquare to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare," or the "Company"), America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, today announced that Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Billingsley, President of FinTech, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 37th Annual Roth Investor Conference in Dana Point, CA on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET). A link to the webcast will be available at investors.publicsquare.com. Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes before the presentation starts.

PublicSquare management will also host one-on-one investor meetings with institutional investors at the conference to discuss the Company’s recent financial results, business trends, and growth opportunities.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a technology-enabled marketplace and payments ecosystem serving consumers and merchants who value life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates three divisions: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology division comprises Credova, a consumer financing company, and PSQ Payments, a "cancel-proof" payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands division comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. Visit publicsquare.com to learn more.

Investors Contact:

investment@publicsquare.com



Media Contact:

pr@publicsquare.com