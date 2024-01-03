PublicSquare to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” “the Company”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, today announced management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference on January 8-10, 2024 at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, FL.

Michael Seifert, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET, and will also be available for meetings during the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. The webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.publicsq.com/overview/default.aspx.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact ICR.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In just over one year since its nationwide launch, PublicSquare has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has approximately 71,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and approximately 1.6 million consumer members. Additionally, PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members’ needs and provide quality wholly-owned products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes, to fill those needs. PublicSquare is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com.

