PublicSquare To Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” “the Company”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, today announced that Michael Seifert, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleCon19 – Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Monday December 4th at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. There is also the opportunity to meet the management team at a scheduled breakout session immediately following the presentation.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website https://investors.publicsq.com/overview/default.aspx, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on PublicSquare’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In just over one year since its nationwide launch, PublicSquare has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has approximately 71,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and approximately 1.6 million consumer members. Additionally, PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members’ needs and provide quality wholly-owned products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes, to fill those needs. PublicSquare is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.Com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

