PublicSquare Announces Robby Starbuck as a Speaker at the Inaugural PublicSquare Business Summit – Orlando, FL, October 10-11, 2024

Starbuck began as a filmmaker, directing Oscar winning actors and music stars. He became a prominent anti-communist activist after he publicly endorsed Trump in the 2015 primary. His own mother and grandparents had fled Cuba to escape communism and the growing threat of Marxism in America was a parallel he couldn’t ignore.

Since then Starbuck has amassed billions of views on his social media account and has used his industry talents to aid in a series of legal interventions and awareness campaigns in America including: the ban of transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for children in Tennessee, the ban of child attendance at drag shows in Tennessee, and the passing of a law which put the death penalty on the table for child rapists. His videos are alleged to have led Tractor Supply and John Deere to end LGBTQ pride donations and to terminate DEI policies and HRC’s social credit score participation. Starbuck and his wife Landon recently released the most watched documentary of 2024, The War On Children, which received over 50M views after Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson promoted it. This film was called “the film every parent needs to see” by Donald Trump Jr.

Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, commented, “We are grateful to be joined by Robby Starbuck. Robby has been on the frontlines in the fight for corporate transparency, meritocracy, and excellence in the face of the current DEI and ESG-driven corporate environment. His investigative journalism and viral activism have been responsible for the abandonment of progressive and politicized corporate programs from numerous economic juggernauts like Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, among many others, and we’re looking forward to hearing from Robby about the importance of creating an economy that is powered by common sense at our Summit in October.”

PublicSquare Business Summit Information

The PublicSquare Business Summit will be held in Orlando, FL, on October 10-11, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. It will feature renowned speakers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tony Robbins, Donald Trump Jr., Governor Doug Burgum, Kelly Loeffler, Pat Lencioni, and many other notable leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the future of the Parallel Economy. The event will feature speaking sessions, topical breakout sessions, and a “Shark Tank” pitch competition, among other noteworthy experiences. For more information on how to attend, please visit http://publicsquare.com/summit.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.

