PublicSquare Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date & Conference Call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare," or the "Company"), today announced it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 13, 2025. PublicSquare will issue a news release containing fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 13, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the PublicSquare Investor Relations website investors.publicsquare.com. During the webcast, the company will take both inbound questions received ahead of the call and questions from equity research analysts. Questions may be submitted starting March 6, 2025, through the Say Technologies platform at app.saytechnologies.com/psq-holdings-inc-2024-q4. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 210-4474 domestically or (646) 960-0693 internationally, referencing conference ID # 9605882. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a technology-enabled marketplace and payments ecosystem serving consumers and merchants who value life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates three divisions: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology division comprises Credova, a consumer financing company, and PSQ Payments, a "cancel-proof" payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands division comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. Visit publicsquare.com to learn more.

Investors Contact:

investment@publicsquare.com

Media Contact:

pr@publicsquare.com