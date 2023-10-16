PublicSq. a High-Profile Presence at Florida’s Premier GOP Event, the Florida Freedom Summit

Leading Presidential Primary GOP Candidates Attending

PublicSq. Presenting Alongside DeSantis, Trump and Others

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSq.,” pronounced “Public Square”) (“the Company”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, will have a high-profile presence at the Florida Freedom Summit, Florida’s premier GOP event, on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. The Company headlines the Summit alongside Rumble, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), the video sharing platform and cloud services provider, which will livestream the event.

Michael Seifert, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSq. stated, “Public Square and Rumble are cornerstones of the freedom economy and are both Florida-based. We are delighted to have a formidable presence at this marquee event, alongside President Trump, Governor DeSantis and the other leading presidential GOP candidates.”

Seifert continued, “Public Square empowers over 70,000 American businesses, particularly the small, local businesses, as well as those patriotic Americans who shop their values on our platform. We are delighted to be the voice of small business at the Florida Freedom Summit.”

The event will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. For more information on the Florida Freedom Summit, please visit https://floridafreedomsummit.com/.

About PublicSq.

PublicSq. is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In just over one year since its nationwide launch, PublicSq. has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and roughly 1.6 million consumer members. Additionally, PublicSq. leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members’ needs and provide quality wholly-owned products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes, to fill those needs. PublicSq. is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSq.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

