PTW Announces Acquisition of Florida-based Development Studio Ghostpunch Games

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, PTW announced their intent to acquire the assets and business of Ghostpunch Games, an independent game development studio based in South Florida. Ghostpunch brings extensive experience from working with top developers, including EA, Gearbox Software, Bethesda Game Studios, and 2K. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in early September.





“I’m thrilled to announce that Ghostpunch Games and their amazing roster of talent will be joining the PTW family,“ said Deborah Kirkham, Chief Executive Officer of PTW. “Ghostpunch is a highly respected development partner for numerous top-tier AAA studios, boasting a remarkable retainment rate of over 90%. This impressive reputation as a standout studio of talent fully aligns with PTW’s ongoing mission to deliver exceptional development services to its partners around the world.”

Founded in 2015, Ghostpunch has over 60 employees developing across all platforms on the market, using the latest in middleware technology including Unreal and Unity. With this acquisition, PTW immediately gains a veteran team responsible in part for some of the most celebrated franchises in the past decade. This talent, in combination with PTW’s deep QA knowledge, will enable the company to offer new AI-based QA automation offerings to clients in the future. Additional synergies can be seen through the combination of PTW’s AI-based art technology and Ghostpunch’s art integration capabilities, which will bring new generative art integrated technology offerings to the games industry.

Hugh Falk, the current Executive Producer at Ghostpunch, will become the Site Head of PTW Ft. Lauderdale. Alejandro Garcia-Tunon, the current Director of Technology, will take on the role of Director of Co-Dev; both positions will report into PTW Chief Operating Officer Sijo Jose. Rick Daniels, the current Director of Operations, is stepping into the position of Head of Sales for Art and Co-dev, reporting to PTW Chief Revenue Officer Kaley Hurst. Finally, Devon Browne, the current Animation Director, will become PTW’s Senior Animation Manager, reporting to Falk.

“On behalf of the four partners of Ghostpunch, we are incredibly excited to join the PTW family,” said Rick Daniels, Head of Sales for Art and Co-dev at PTW. “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for our studio, allowing us to leverage PTW’s global resources and expertise to elevate our game development capabilities. We’re eager to continue to provide top-notch game development services and expand PTW’s Co-dev line of business to clientele worldwide.”

