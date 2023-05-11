PTP Announces Partnership with TetraScience to Accelerate Innovation in Therapeutics

NORWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PTP, a leading cloud consultancy firm specializing in the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company and a pioneer in supporting customers in harmonizing scientific data. This collaboration aims to accelerate and improve the drug discovery and development process, optimize data-driven decision-making, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

PTP has a proven track record of successfully guiding biotechnology companies through the complex landscape of pipeline workflows for drug discovery and development. With TetraScience’s innovative scientific data cloud, PTP will offer services that empower biopharmaceutical companies to harness the full potential of their scientific data.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™) enables seamless integration of disparate data sources, providing a unified view of critical information for scientific teams. This partnership will allow PTP’s clients to leverage TetraScience’s expertise in data collection, centralization, and harmonization to streamline workflows, accelerate decision-making, and improve collaboration across interdisciplinary teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with TetraScience, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in the life sciences industry,” said Ethan Simmons, Managing Partner of PTP. “Their groundbreaking technology will enable us to provide unparalleled solutions to our clients, helping them make data-driven decisions and ultimately bring life-saving treatments to patients faster.”

Chad Garrett, Chief Revenue Officer, TetraScience, said, “PTP’s deep AWS and life sciences knowledge, along with commitment to client success make them an ideal partner for TetraScience. By combining our respective strengths, we can empower companies in the therapeutics space to overcome the challenges of leveraging scientific data and accelerating the pace of drug discovery and development.”

The partnership between PTP and TetraScience is expected to have a significant impact on the therapeutics industry by unlocking the potential of scientific data to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. Clients can expect to benefit from the combined expertise and resources of two industry leaders, enabling them to navigate the complex and rapidly evolving landscape of drug discovery and development with confidence.

About PTP

PTP is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting partner with the Life Sciences Competency, providing strategic guidance and support to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. PTP’s team of experts is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of drug discovery and development, ensuring the delivery of innovative treatments to patients worldwide leveraging the capabilities of AWS.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate science and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

Contacts

Gary Derheim



VP, Marketing & Business Development



gderheim@ptp.cloud

Joann Calve



Sr. Director, Marketing



tsalliance@tetrascience.com