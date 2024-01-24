PTC Announces Strategic Partnership with Columbia Business School Executive Education Program

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBSEE–The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC), a non-profit organization committed to the advancement of digital infrastructure, telecommunications and ICT, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Columbia Business School Executive Education (CBSEE) to develop the Top Talent Leadership Development Program. This exclusive program, powered by and in collaboration with CBSEE, aims to empower executives with the skills and insights needed to confidently tackle the challenges of the evolving business landscape.





“We are excited about the collaboration with PTC to develop this executive education program. Our mutual objective is to deliver a transformative learning experience, equipping executives with essential skills to not only navigate but excel in the dynamic and competitive business landscape,” said Malia Mason, Courtney C. Brown Professor of Business and faculty director at Columbia Business School Executive Education.

The program, set to kick off at PTC’25, will span three days and is limited to 30 executive participants. This exclusivity ensures an intimate and interactive learning environment, allowing executives to engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences and network with peers who share a commitment to driving organizational success and building their businesses into the future.

“The strategic partnership with Columbia Business School Executive Education underscores PTC’s commitment to fostering leadership in the digital realm. This executive education program represents a unique collaboration that will empower executives to tackle challenges head-on and drive innovation,” commented Bill Barney, President and Chair, PTC.

Brian Moon, CEO of PTC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This collaboration with Columbia Business School Executive Education marks a significant milestone for PTC. We are dedicated to offering executives a program that goes beyond traditional education, providing practical insights and strategies to steer the complexities of the digital era.”

Key program highlights include sessions on cultivating high-performing teams, strategic negotiation, adept navigation of multiple fronts, effective change leadership, breakthrough strategies, network building and leverage, and managing the workforce of the future. The program will be customized to leverage the expertise of Columbia Business School’s distinguished faculty, industry practitioners, and coaches, emphasizing the applicability and real-world implementation of cutting-edge research.

Registration for the Top Talent Leadership Development Program is set to open in Q2 2024, providing executives with the opportunity to secure their spot in this exclusive program.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to the advancement of digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT globally, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org.

About Columbia Business School Executive Education

Columbia Business School Executive Education (CBSEE) is at the forefront of business education, pioneering innovative curricula and thought leadership. With a commitment to academic excellence and real-world impact, CBSEE provides a transformative learning experience for future business leaders. Visit us at https://execed.business.columbia.edu.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

media@ptc.org