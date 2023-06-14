pSemi Unveils New High-Isolation SP4T Switches with Broadband Frequency Up to 8 GHz

Delivering high channel isolation in the industry’s smallest form factor, new switches feature best-in-class performance for enhanced signal integrity

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration, today announced its newest SP4T switches featuring industry-leading broadband frequency coverage of up to 8 GHz. The PE42445 high-isolation 3×3 mm package and the PE42446 high-isolation 4×4 mm package switches deliver high linearity and best-in-class isolation performance, essential in 5G base stations.

The new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity, given massive MIMO applications. Thanks to their high reliability and extended operating temperature range, the new high-isolation SP4T switches can be used for a wide variety of applications, including DPD and VSWR monitoring, portable wireless radios, repeaters and E911 systems, and test and ATE equipment.

“We are thrilled to once again lead the industry through offering best-in-class performance with the highest broadband frequency coverage of up to 8 GHz for the first time in a high-isolation SP4T switch,” said Vikas Choudhary, vice president of global sales, marketing and system engineering, pSemi. “The new SP4T switches offer many advantages to customers building 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture – including the highest isolation performance and high linearity. Additionally, we are pleased to offer our customers a choice of the compact 3×3 mm or 4×4 mm form factor. This is a great testament to the industry that pSemi consistently excels at transforming ‘what can’t be done’ into an industry first through our design expertise.”

Offered in a 20-lead (3×3 mm) LGA package and 24-lead (4×4 mm) LGA package, the PE42445 and PE42446 switches offer greater than 60 dB isolation, preventing interference and maintaining signal integrity. They are built for extended operating temperatures ranging from -40°C to +125°C. Based on customer requirements for high -isolation SP4T switches, the new products are designed for applications ranging from DPD feedback loops to transmitter monitoring signal paths, with low insertion loss across the band, high linearity of 60 dBm IIP3, and fast switching time of 250 nsec.

The PE42445/46 SP4T high isolation sample switches are available today and are expected to be commercially available in Q4 2023. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com/PE42445 and www.psemi.com/PE42446.

About pSemi

pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

Contacts

Heath Meyer



pr@zmcommunications.com