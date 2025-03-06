pSemi Launches World’s First High Performance UltraCMOS® PA-LNA-SW IoT Front-End Module

PE562212: The Smallest, Fully Integrated RF-SOI FEM

Leveraging three decades of leadership in RF SOI innovation, the PE562212 provides flexibility and performance value for IoT device designers and manufacturers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of RF silicon-on-insulator (RF SOI) technology enabling end-to-end full front-end module (FEM) integration, today announced the introduction of world’s smallest integrated PA-LNA-SW Internet of Things (IoT) FEM: the PE562212. Designed in support of Thread® and Matter® connectivity protocols, industry frameworks that focus on simplifying connected experiences, the PE562212 is an ultra-compact multi-protocol 2.4-GHz FEM with industry-leading noise figure that enables extended wireless range.

With a 14-lead 1.8 × 1.8 × 0.63 mm LGA package (MSL3), the PE562212 is an IoT FEM specifically designed for space-constrained applications, delivering superior flexibility and value to IoT device makers. The PE562212 enables connectivity across Thread, Zigbee®, Bluetooth® BDR/EDR, Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), and low-to-medium throughput Wi-Fi® (MCS7) and 2.4 GHz proprietary applications. It can be used to connect everything from smart speakers, smart lighting, smart thermostats, and in-home appliances to IoT hubs, range extenders, wireless audio, wearables, sensors, asset tracking applications, industrial devices, and more to ensure link robustness.

The new IoT FEM is designed with both efficiency and linearity in mind as it enables higher data rate applications such as Wi-Fi, striking the delicate balance of adequate linear power with power efficiency. Powered by pSemi’s proprietary UltraCMOS® technology, the PE562212 leverages high-performance capabilities and integration for PCB-limited IoT applications with up to +21-dBm output power and digital Tx gain control of 1-dB steps with a 15-dB range. It also delivers industry-leading receive (Rx) capability (1.6 dB NF, typical) and low-loss bypass path (-0.6 dB, typical) with a GPIO control interface.

“The introduction of the PE562212 leverages years of innovative RF SOI PA research to create a highly flexible solution for the IoT market,” said Rodd Novak, vice president of global sales, marketing, and system engineering, pSemi. “We understand the challenges our customers and IoT device developers around the world face when it comes to space, power consumption, and link budget. We are very proud to now offer our entry vehicle into the broad market in one of the industry’s smallest IoT FEMs. Using our latest advancements in our proprietary UltraCMOS technology, the PE562212 addresses these challenges head-on for the widest array of IoT applications and devices with a family of specialized FEMs to be released later this year.”

The PE562212’s ultra-compact design provides PCB space savings and easier board routing with 50-ohm I/O interfaces requiring no external matching. The FEM also offers excellent ESD and ruggedness for all intended applications and environmental conditions inherent to the IoT space. The PE562212 is designed for ease of use and maximum flexibility.

Production samples and EVKs for PE562212 are available now, directly through pSemi. For more information on pSemi’s IoT FEM, please stop by the Embedded World 2025 Murata Exhibit located in Hall 4A Booth 4A-646, or visit https://www.psemi.com/products/front-end-modules/2-4-ghz-iot-fems/pe562212/. To request a sample, please contact sales@psemi.com.

About pSemi

pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

