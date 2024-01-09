pSemi Introduces New Automotive-Grade Ultra-Wideband RF Switch

PE423211 sets new gold standard for automotive connectivity by offering industry’s lowest power consumption, high isolation, and wide broadband frequency support in a compact form factor

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration and advanced connectivity, today announced it is expanding its automotive connectivity product portfolio by introducing the PE423211, an automotive-grade ultra-wideband (UWB) RF switch. The new module offers the industry’s lowest power consumption—at the lowest insertion and return loss, and the highest isolation widest broadband frequency support—making it an ideal solution for the automotive industry.









Manufactured on pSemi’s UltraCMOS® process, a patented silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, PE423211 is designed for use in high-performance ISM, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), and UWB applications up to 10.6 GHz. The PE423211 features fast switching speed, high-power handling, and robust ESD and temperature performance, all in a compact 6-lead 1.6 × 1.6 mm DFN package.

The PE423211 is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified making it ideal for use in battery-powered and power-sensitive devices. Its suitability for BLE and UWB applications includes secure car access, telematics, sensing, infotainment, in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS), and general-purpose switching.

“The automotive market continues to be a massive growth driver for pSemi as consumers demand a more robust connected car experience,” says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of global sales, marketing, and system engineering, pSemi. “The introduction of the PE423211 pushes the boundaries of what is possible with automotive-grade UWB RF switches by combining the industry’s lowest power consumption and highest isolation widest broadband frequency support in the smallest form factor available today. We are incredibly proud of this product milestone and look forward to powering the next generation of connected vehicles.”

The new RF switch consumes less than 90 nA of current and covers current and future UWB high frequency spectrums up to 10.6 GHz. Offering low insertion loss and high isolation with an operating temperature range of -40 to +105 degrees Celsius, the PE423211 delivers excellent ESD performance at 2000V at HBM and 500V at CDM.

The PE423211 is sampling now, with production devices expected in late 2024. For more information on pSemi’s advanced connectivity solutions for the automotive industry, please visit www.psemi.com/markets/automotive or stop by the CES 2024 Murata Exhibit located in the West Hall Booth #6300. To request a sample of the PE423211, please contact sales@psemi.com.

About pSemi

pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

