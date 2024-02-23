pSemi Gears Up for Mobile World Congress 2024, Showcasing Cutting-Edge IoT and Automotive Technologies for Next-Gen Connectivity and Unveils PE44951, Redefining Front End Architectures for Advanced 5G Radios

From automobiles and smart homes to infrastructure solutions, pSemi ignites connectivity possibilities

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in semiconductor integration and solutions, today announced the PE44951, a revolutionary low-power, two-way phase shifter with digitally controlled step attenuation (DSA) for applications within the 5.925 – 7.525 GHz range. pSemi will showcase its latest innovative products ideal for IoT connectivity, including the recently announced PE562212 front end module (FEM) and the PE423211 SPDT switch, an automotive UWB solution, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, taking place February 26 – February 29, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. pSemi’s cutting-edge technology will be showcased at the Murata exhibit, located at Stand 5D66 in Hall 5.





PE44951: Redefining Wireless Infrastructure

The PE44951 marks a significant advancement in the industry, as the 6.425 – 7.125 GHz (n104) spectrum becomes available. The solution is the first highly integrated two-way phase shifter with DSA in the 5.925 to 7.525 GHz range to enable hybrid beamforming. This innovative product shines in wireless infrastructure applications like massive MIMO (mMIMO) macro and micro base stations, as well as next generation 5G solutions.

This breakthrough in integrated RF solutions combines a two-way phase shifter and DSA in a single compact package. Minimizing board space and simplifying system integration, this innovative design streamlines the development process. Moreover, its SPI interface achieves precise and flexible control, reducing power consumption and ensuring seamless system integration.

“The PE44951 represents a major breakthrough for radio front end designers tasked with redefining front-end architectures for 5G radios,” says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of global sales, marketing, and systems engineering at pSemi. “By integrating two critical functions into a single chip, we’re enabling simpler, more compact, and higher performing 5G base stations. This will accelerate the deployment of next-generation networks and deliver faster, more reliable wireless connectivity globally.”

The PE44951’s advantages expand beyond power consumption and efficiency as it boasts an impressive performance range, covering the entire 5.925 – 7.525 GHz band. The PE44951’s compact footprint, enabled by pSemi’s UltraCMOS® process, provides valuable board space savings, making it ideal for space-constrained designs. Excellent isolation, low insertion loss, and high linearity deliver uncompromising performance, guaranteeing exceptional signal integrity for networks with demanding needs.

With its combination of integrated functionality, compact size, digital precision, broad spectrum coverage, and unmatched performance, the PE44951 empowers infrastructure companies to achieve new levels of design flexibility and performance.

Samples are available now by contacting sales@psemi.com. For more information, please visit the PE44951 product page.

pSemi at MWC 2024

At MWC 2024, pSemi will showcase its latest innovations highlighting its commitment to driving advancements in infrastructure, automotive, and IoT connectivity across diverse applications.

Attendees can experience firsthand how pSemi’s solutions are shaping the future of automotive and the connected car revolution with the recently announced PE423211, an automotive-grade ultra-wideband (UWB) RF switch. The new module offers the industry’s lowest power consumption—at the lowest insertion and return loss, and the highest isolation widest broadband frequency support—making it an ideal solution for the automotive industry.

Carrying on the connectivity theme, pSemi will also highlight the PE562212, a connectivity solution ideal for powering various IoT applications, including wearable technologies. The PA-LNA-SW FEM is designed in adherence to the Thread and Matter protocols, which simplify connected experiences.

Additionally, pSemi will showcase a complete reference design solution for infrastructure providers. With pSemi providing the RF front end elements in conjunction with a leading FPGA provider, this reference design aids infrastructure providers in accelerating time-to-market and lowers entry barriers for all system integrators.

For more information on pSemi’s industry-leading connectivity solutions, please visit Murata’s exhibit at MWC 2024 (Stand 5D66, Hall 5) or visit www.psemi.com.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. For more information, visit Murata’s website at murata.com.

About pSemi

pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

Contacts

Heath Meyer



pr@zmcommunications.com