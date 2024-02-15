pSemi Announces Volume Production of its New High-Isolation SP4T Switches with Broadband Frequency Up to 8.5 GHz

The PE42445 and PE42446 are now available, delivering high channel isolation and enhanced signal integrity to 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO applications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration, today announced the production readiness of its newest SP4T switches featuring broadband frequency switches with industry leading high isolation up to 8.5 GHz: the PE42445 and the PE42446. Both switches deliver high linearity and best-in-class isolation performance for a wide variety of applications, including digital pre-distortion (DPD) and VSWR monitoring, portable wireless radios, repeaters and E911 systems, electronic and automatic test equipment, and more.





Offered in a 20-lead (3×3 mm) LGA package and 24-lead (4×4 mm) LGA package, the PE42445 and PE42446 switches offer greater than 60 dB isolation, preventing interference and maintaining signal integrity. They are built for extended operating temperatures ranging from -40°C to +125°C. Based on industry requirements for high-isolation SP4T switches, the new products offer low insertion loss across the band, high linearity of 65 dBm IIP3, and fast switching time of 200 nsec.

The new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing DPD feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity, given massive MIMO applications.

“Announcing volume production of PE42445 and PE42446 is a significant milestone for the pSemi team and our customers as we continue to push the envelope for what is possible in RF performance,” says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of global sales, marketing and system engineering, pSemi. “With the industry’s highest broadband frequency coverage of up to 8.5 GHz for the first time in a high-isolation SP4T switch, PE42445/46 now deliver a plethora of performance advantages to our customers who are building complex 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture.”

The PE42445/46 SP4T high isolation sample switches are commercially available now. For sales inquiries, please visit https://www.psemi.com/global-sales#sales. For additional product details and specifications, please visit the PE42445 and PE42446 product pages.

About pSemi

pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

