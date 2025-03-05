PS Advisory Releases Insights on Driving Profitable Underwriting and Enhancing Producer Loyalty

PS Advisory's latest white paper details how insurers can boost underwriting profits and producer loyalty by streamlining submission processes with AI and Salesforce automation.

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRM #AIinInsurance--PS Advisory, a recognized leader in transforming insurance operations, today published a groundbreaking white paper, "Driving Profitable Underwriting and Producer Loyalty." This insightful resource highlights how insurers can improve underwriting profitability and enhance producer relationships by eliminating friction through workflow automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Tom King, Principal at PS Advisory and author of the paper, underscores that while insurance remains a highly regulated industry built on traditional processes, substantial opportunities exist to streamline submissions—the core engine of underwriting and new business. According to King, insurers frequently combat operational friction by adding human resources, inadvertently raising expense ratios without guaranteeing improved outcomes.

“Insurers can substantially enhance efficiency and producer loyalty by modernizing their submission processes with AI and Salesforce solutions.” – Tom King, Principal, PS Advisory

The paper further outlines that only 22% of top-performing insurers achieve lower expense and loss ratios simultaneously. PS Advisory’s research provides actionable strategies for insurers to join this elite group by adopting digital transformation tools proven effective through real-world applications.

The full white paper detailing strategies and case studies, including successes from insurers, is available here: Download PDF.

Additionally, insurance professionals can gain further insights through a concise, ten-minute podcast discussing key highlights and actionable takeaways from the report: Listen Here.

