Provi Launches New Product Features to Strengthen Connection Across Beverage Alcohol Three-Tier System

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced new product features that will make the three-tier system more efficient than ever before. Through Provi’s enhanced online marketplace and distributor offerings, the new functionally strengthens the connection between on- and off-premise retailers, distributors and suppliers.





The company announced that 2022 was a transformative year for its product offerings. Provi reimagined its marketplace with a focus on data richness, improving the on- and off-premise retailer buyer experience, showcasing distributors and suppliers more prominently, and simplifying the wholesale buying process. Furthermore, Provi is leveraging Machine Learning to revamp its search and recommendations capabilities that will be rolled out nationally by June 2023.

“The beverage alcohol industry is rapidly evolving and we are committed to fostering growth across each tier through innovative technology,” said Provi Founder and CEO, Taylor Katzman. “Our customer-first approach paired with an incredibly talented team has enabled us to build out new features in a rapid and targeted way. We’ve been actively listening to retail buyers alongside our distributor and supplier partners to develop best-in-class digital solutions to improve the way they connect and do business.”

In September of 2022, Provi welcomed Chief Product Officer, and former Chewy executive, David Herman to oversee the company’s strategic vision for the company’s suite of products aimed to better connect retail buyers, distributors and suppliers. The company later announced a continued commitment to its product offerings and onboarding experts to execute the company’s robust product roadmap.

“Provi turned the antiquated and difficult ordering process on its head,” stated Four Corners Bar Director, Timothy Ryll. “Our managers can source products instantly and the bevy of phone calls, emails and text chains for orders have been replaced with a simple click. On top of this, Provi is always working to make the buyer’s job easier with added features like product descriptions, cost calculators and data-driven market analysis that is extremely useful and insightful.”

To deliver an enhanced user experience, Provi invested in four key product areas:

Dedication To Data Richness: Provi improved its marketplace item classification through grape variety, improved descriptions and geographies which allowed distributors to share more details about their portfolios, and informed buyers on more product specifications.

Optimizing The Buyer Experience: The company launched an improved search and discovery experience, including a new list view, enabling buyers to learn important information about products without having to visit product detail pages. Provi’s marketplace also launched over half a dozen new filter options, personalized carousels and improved search suggestions which makes finding products easier than ever before. Pricing, In-Stock Status and Deals information are listed more prominently to ensure buyers get the best prices possible. Provi also reimagined the marketplace’s homepage experience. Now, information that buyers were most likely to need within easy reach — like previously ordered items and distributor portfolios — are listed on the buyer’s homepage.

Showcasing Distributors More Prominently: Provi’s distributor partnership programs made it easier for buyers to find and learn about new wholesalers, explore catalogs and storefronts, and submit account applications. The company also launched new tools for suppliers to share their products, including custom landing pages, mini-stories and flexible brand building options, making it easier to share new product offerings to retail buyers.

Simplifying The Wholesale Buying Process: The company expanded its ProviPay features, such as detailed invoices, credits and scheduled and automatic payments made the post-order experience intuitive and simple for buyers and distributors alike. Provi’s integrations with Encompass and Pocket Advantage streamlined order processing for distributor partners. The company expanded the usefulness of the marketplace for special use cases with the launch of limited market feature releases, including order minimum calculations, low stock indicators, dual product listings and order pickup options.

In addition to its recent feature releases, Provi announced its further development plans for 2023. To learn more about Provi and stay updated about its latest product enhancements visit: https://www.provi.com/

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi received Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.

