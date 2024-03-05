Provi Expands Associations Partnerships Within Beverage Alcohol Industry to Enhance its Support of Three Tier System

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its enhanced commitment to the sector through renewed national partnerships and expanded collaborations with state associations. This program expansion reflects the company’s strategic mission to optimize efficiency across the three-tiered system.





The company maintains affiliations with leading national associations such as the Council of State Restaurant Association (CSRA), Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), National Beer Wholesalers of America (NBWA), Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS), National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), and American Beverage Licensees (ABL). Provi has further strengthened its local partnerships, proudly aligning with twenty-three state associations. Notable additions include the Ohio Restaurant Association, Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging, Pennsylvania Beer Alliance, Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, among others.

“Support from partners like Provi beyond the traditional three-tier structure fosters advancements within individual associations and also on a macro-industry scale,” stated Suzanne Bohle, Executive Vice President, CSRA. “We extend our gratitude for their contributions to our organization and their impact to our industries.”

Beyond sharing insights on digital solutions in the beverage alcohol sector, Provi actively supports initiatives promoting social responsibility and industry enhancement. This commitment extends to campaigns like “We Don’t Serve Teens” and NBWA’s Human Trafficking initiative. Additionally, the company integrates education to propel the industry forward through collaborative programs like “Beyond the Glass,” in partnership with its publishing entities SevenFifty Daily and Beverage Media Group.

“We are proud of the significant progress we’ve made and express gratitude to our association partners for their collaborative efforts in extending education to their members,” stated David Wojnar, SVP, Industry Affairs & Social Responsibility, Provi. “The collective commitment to the overall advancement within this industry is truly remarkable. We are grateful to be an integral part of this community, and we are excited to further expand our impact.”

Throughout 2024, Provi will be deepening its industry partnerships. To learn more visit provi.com/partnerships.

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers and distributors. Active in all markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi recently joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with an industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.

