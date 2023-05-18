Provi and SevenFifty Daily Launch Virtual Roundtable Series, “Beyond the Glass” Spotlighting Beverage Alcohol Industry Leaders

Inaugural live discussion to take place on Tuesday, June 6, featuring executives from Pernod Ricard USA, Breakthru Beverage Group, Provi, and Beverage Marketing Corporation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, and SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning online magazine about the business and culture of the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the launch of a virtual roundtable series, “Beyond the Glass.” The series will feature leaders from across the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries to discuss emerging and topical issues.

Hosted by SevenFifty Daily Editor-in-Chief, Courtney Schiessl Magrini, panelists will share their perspectives and ideas on fostering growth and progression of the community. The series aims to amplify voices across the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries, bringing together industry experts to discuss important issues and trends that are shaping the future of the industry. The companies also shared that the series provides a free registration for all attendees.

“At SevenFifty Daily, we work to connect voices across all three tiers and foster conversations about the issues that matter most to the industry,” stated Schiessl Magrini. “This roundtable series is an extension of our mandate, and we’re excited to bring these discussions into a new, dynamic format.”

The inaugural panel, “Trends Driving The Future of Beverage Alcohol: How to Capitalize on the Industry’s Inflection Point to Grow Your Business,” will take place on June 6 at 12:00 pm CST. Panelists will include Provi’s Founder and CEO, Taylor Katzman; Mike Boswell, Vice President of Digital and eCommerce at Breakthru Beverage Group; Brian Sudano, Managing Partner at Beverage Marketing Corporation; and a spokesperson from Pernod Ricard USA.

During the June discussion, industry leaders will delve into the recent evolution of beverage alcohol, the inflection point our sector is experiencing today, and key trends that will serve as growth levers for the next several years. Panelists will explore how consumer trends, new product innovation, COVID-19, and the emergence of digital tools have impacted the industry. Attendees will walk away with a deeper understanding of how to take advantage of the industry shift and leverage these trends to build towards the future.

“Beyond The Glass” will hold two additional panel discussions in September and November of this year. The September panel will focus on The Rise of the Conscious Consumer: Adapting Strategies to Adhere to Evolving Consumers’ Interest Around Sustainability, Diversity, and No-and-Low Alcohol. The November panel will discuss Industry Change-Makers: Fostering Positive Change Within the Beverage Alcohol and Hospitality Industries.

“We are thrilled to partner with SevenFifty Daily to launch this important series,” said Katzman, Founder and CEO of Provi. “Similar to SevenFifty Daily, Provi’s goal is to better connect the three tiers. Bringing together voices throughout beverage alcohol will enable us to collectively progress the industry forward.”

The Beyond The Glass series is open to anyone in the beverage alcohol and hospitality industry. Those interested in attending can register for free at provi.com/beyondtheglass.

About SevenFifty Daily (www.sevenfiftydaily.com)

SevenFifty Daily is an award-winning online magazine about the business and culture of the beverage alcohol industry. We analyze the issues people are talking about, uncover new insights and innovations, and explore the people, places, and traditions beyond the bottle. Covering the three tiers of the alcohol industry, we connect a global community of drinks professionals, creating a space that fosters conversation and a platform for showcasing the people and ideas moving the industry forward.

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi received Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.

