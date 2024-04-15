Provenir Wins Third Consecutive Data Breakthrough Award

Prestigious international awards program recognizes outstanding data technology products and companies

Provenir honored as ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “Data Solution of the Year for Finance” award in the annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today. Provenir has been named the winner of the Data Solution of the Year category for the third year in a row.





Provenir Data is a fintech data ecosystem purpose built to simplify and advance the data supply chain for financial services providers. With its single API, fully managed pre-built integrations to more than 120 local and global data partners, and business user-friendly interface, Provenir Data makes taking control of an organization’s data strategy fast and simple.

Financial services providers also benefit from a curated range of richer data sources and insights solutions across identity, fraud, and credit. Curated data means faster access to the right data and data insights at both a regional and global level. With local data sources across multiple countries, organizations can easily duplicate and iterate their data strategy as they expand into new regions.

“Provenir Data provides organizations offering financial products to their customers the ability to verify identity quicker, detect fraud earlier, and make more accurate credit decisions by providing the right data at the right time,” said Larry Smith, CEO of Provenir. “We are honored to be named ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’ for the third consecutive year as it is a great testament to our continued innovation in the financial services market.”

“Provenir Data represents a breakthrough fintech data ecosystem that is built to simplify and advance the data supply chain for financial services providers,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Provenir is enabling organizations to verify identity quicker, detect fraud earlier, and make more accurate credit decisions in everything from SME lending to auto financing and beyond. We are pleased to award Provenir our 2024 ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’ designation as Provenir Data makes taking control of an organization’s data strategy fast and simple so that organizations have the data they and their customers need.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

About Provenir

Provenir helps banks, fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

Provenir’s AI-powered platform brings together the power of decisioning, data, and case management to drive intelligent decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

