<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Provenir Shortlisted as Finalist for Asia Fintech Awards’ LendTech of the Year
Business Wire

Provenir Shortlisted as Finalist for Asia Fintech Awards’ LendTech of the Year

di Business Wire

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIProvenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that its Data and Decisioning Platform has been shortlisted as a finalist in the “LendTech of the Year” category for this year’s Asia Fintech Awards, an industry award that celebrates Asia’s fintech community.


Provenir’s Data and AI-Powered and Risk Decisioning Platform was evaluated based on its ability to meet customers’ needs and requirements, how it can achieve critical mass, and the innovative aspects developed to bring the product to market.

“We are thrilled to be recognised as a finalist for this awards program that celebrates the best and brightest of APAC’s fintech community,” said Bharath Vellore, General Manager of Provenir for APAC. “This reflects our growing commitment in Asia to empower lenders in each market with world-class decisioning, comprehensive data and advanced analytics to improve credit assessment on consumers, supporting the underserved population with more equitable lending decisions and providing SMEs access to finance their working capital.”

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at Asia Fintech Awards’ ceremony on August 24 at the Hilton Singapore Orchard.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)

erin@lutzpr.com
949.293.1055

Articoli correlati

DNP to Enter into Development and Manufacture of Encoder Disks that Support Factory Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Will employ proprietary methodologies and technologiesTOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) will enter into the development...
Continua a leggere

Momentus Announces Cancellation of FY 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital...
Continua a leggere

Bectran Shortlisted by The SaaS Awards 2023 for Best SaaS Product for Financial Services 

Business Wire Business Wire -
International SaaS awards program announces initial shortlist for 2023, highlighting Bectran, Inc. as a contender from hundreds of entries.CHICAGO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DNP to Enter into Development and Manufacture of Encoder Disks that Support Factory Automation

Business Wire