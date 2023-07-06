Provenir Shortlisted as Finalist for Asia Fintech Awards’ LendTech of the Year

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that its Data and Decisioning Platform has been shortlisted as a finalist in the “LendTech of the Year” category for this year’s Asia Fintech Awards, an industry award that celebrates Asia’s fintech community.





Provenir’s Data and AI-Powered and Risk Decisioning Platform was evaluated based on its ability to meet customers’ needs and requirements, how it can achieve critical mass, and the innovative aspects developed to bring the product to market.

“We are thrilled to be recognised as a finalist for this awards program that celebrates the best and brightest of APAC’s fintech community,” said Bharath Vellore, General Manager of Provenir for APAC. “This reflects our growing commitment in Asia to empower lenders in each market with world-class decisioning, comprehensive data and advanced analytics to improve credit assessment on consumers, supporting the underserved population with more equitable lending decisions and providing SMEs access to finance their working capital.”

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at Asia Fintech Awards’ ceremony on August 24 at the Hilton Singapore Orchard.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

