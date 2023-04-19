Provenir Recognized as Finalist for ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the 2023 Credit Awards

Company’s AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform delivers a unique combination of decisioning, data, and AI resulting in more accurate, automated risk decisions in the areas of identity, credit and fraud

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced it has been recognized as a finalist for “Best Technology Provider” category in the 2023 Credit Awards.

Known as “the Oscars of the industry,” the Credit Strategy Credit Awards recognize and celebrate innovation, best practice and the hard work of individuals, business divisions and pan-global conglomerates across the industry.

Winners will be unveiled at the May 31 awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

“Provenir is honored to be recognized as a leader in the ‘Best Technology Provider’ category as technology innovation has exploded across every part of financial services, creating a customer-first world that demands more from data and timely decisioning,” said Frode Berg, General Manager, Europe, for Provenir. “With Provenir, organizations can access and orchestrate new alternative data sources, glean insights from the data and make more accurate and instant decisioning. The result is more inclusive lending, a superior customer experience, and a dynamic fraud mitigation strategy that is a win-win for financial institutions and their customers.”

Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform is comprised of three essential components – decisioning, data and AI. The platform provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – with diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

