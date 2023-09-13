Provenir Recognized as Best Credit Risk Solution in the Global BankTech Awards 2023

The awards program celebrates the world’s most cutting-edge vendor and solution providers transforming the financial services sector

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that it has been recognized in the Global BankTech Awards 2023 as the “Best Credit Risk Solution by a Vendor.”





“Provenir is honored to be recognized for its forward-thinking technology that is enabling the financial services market to make credit decisions faster to better serve its customers,” said Frode Berg, Provenir’s Managing Director for EMEA. “With embedded machine learning and simplified data orchestration, Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle.”

The Global BankTech Awards are organized by The Digital Banker, a globally trusted news, business intelligence and research partner to the worldwide financial services sector. The awards honor and celebrate the world’s preeminent and ground-breaking technology companies and their contributions to technology-based enhancements, initiatives and innovations within the financial services industry that are streamlining operational processes, automating workflow and re-engineering business models, while materially driving productivity gains.

Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform is a single, comprehensive cloud-based solution. The platform unifies all risk decisioning, data, and AI through a centralized user interface. It’s a unified solution that works together seamlessly – letting organizations bypass patchwork APIs and hardcoding – for shorter development lifecycles and faster time-to-market.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kelly Poffenberger



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)



kelly@lutzpr.com

714.553.9071