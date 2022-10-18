<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Provenir Named Finalist for Best Credit Risk Solution and Best Compliance &...
Business Wire

Provenir Named Finalist for Best Credit Risk Solution and Best Compliance & Regulatory Technology Solution in the Credit & Collections Technology Awards

di Business Wire

Provenir’s AI-Powered Decisioning Platform empowers organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining universal data access with simplified AI and automated, real-time decisioning

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIProvenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced its finalist status in the “Credit Risk Solution” and “Compliance & Regulatory Technology Solution” categories for the Credit & Collections Technology Awards 2022.

Winners will be revealed Nov. 17 during an awards ceremony at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Now in its sixth year, the Credit & Collections Technology Awards highlight the success of companies and individuals leading the way in enhancing credit and collections technology.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named a finalist in both the Credit Risk Solution and Compliance & Regulatory Technology Solution categories, as it illustrates that financial services organizations see AI-enabled risk decisioning as key to improving credit risk profile accuracy, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance and financial inclusion, and achieving cost savings,” said Frode Berg, General Manager, Europe, at Provenir. “Provenir’s AI-Powered Decisioning platform empowers organizations to innovate further and faster than ever before, driving the continuous optimization they need to power growth and agility, without increasing risk.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform enables financial institutions to rapidly overcome the challenges that hold them back – data integration, AI deployment and decisioning automation. With data more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world-class customer experiences, addressing identity, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and frictionless service.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Kelly Poffenberger

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)

kelly@lutzpr.com
714.553.9071

Articoli correlati

Reactive Technologies Gives Energy Traders Real-Time Grid Insights with Tradenergy Analytics Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
With Tradenergy, short-term energy traders, asset owners, and market analysts gain access to the same real-time monitoring and forecasting...
Continua a leggere

One IBC Deploys SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Operation and Enhance Productivity

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One IBC Group, the market leader in providing worldwide corporate services, has officially made an agreement with SAP...
Continua a leggere

Cirium Integrates the Most Accurate CO2 Emissions and Flight Tracking Data With Its Unrivaled Fleets Database

Business Wire Business Wire -
Insights using the global fleet analysis solution shows a 9.5% improvement in average CO2 emissions per flight in September...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Reactive Technologies Gives Energy Traders Real-Time Grid Insights with Tradenergy Analytics Platform

Business Wire