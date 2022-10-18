Provenir Named Finalist for Best Credit Risk Solution and Best Compliance & Regulatory Technology Solution in the Credit & Collections Technology Awards

Provenir’s AI-Powered Decisioning Platform empowers organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining universal data access with simplified AI and automated, real-time decisioning

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced its finalist status in the “Credit Risk Solution” and “Compliance & Regulatory Technology Solution” categories for the Credit & Collections Technology Awards 2022.

Winners will be revealed Nov. 17 during an awards ceremony at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Now in its sixth year, the Credit & Collections Technology Awards highlight the success of companies and individuals leading the way in enhancing credit and collections technology.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named a finalist in both the Credit Risk Solution and Compliance & Regulatory Technology Solution categories, as it illustrates that financial services organizations see AI-enabled risk decisioning as key to improving credit risk profile accuracy, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance and financial inclusion, and achieving cost savings,” said Frode Berg, General Manager, Europe, at Provenir. “Provenir’s AI-Powered Decisioning platform empowers organizations to innovate further and faster than ever before, driving the continuous optimization they need to power growth and agility, without increasing risk.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform enables financial institutions to rapidly overcome the challenges that hold them back – data integration, AI deployment and decisioning automation. With data more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world-class customer experiences, addressing identity, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and frictionless service.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

