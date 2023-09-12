Provenir Named ‘Data Company of the Year’ in the Tearsheet Data Awards 2023

Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform is recognized for excellence as one of the best data products, services, and brands powering the modern financial system

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that it has been named “Data Company of the Year” in the Tearsheet Data Awards 2023. Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform is used by fintechs and financial institutions in more than 50 countries to process more than 4 billion transactions annually.





The Tearsheet Data Awards is the industry’s top awards program, recognizing and celebrating the best data products, services, and brands powering the modern financial system. As apps and institutions further integrate, data and data sharing have become the building blocks of modern finance. Entire ecosystems are being built around financial institutions and fintechs that incorporate rich and impactful information about their customers.

“Provenir is pleased to be recognized as ‘Data Company of the Year’, as fintech innovation has exploded across every part of financial services, creating a customer-first world that demands more from data,” said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President, North America, for Provenir. “Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform delivers automated decisioning, providing more informed decisions across the customer journey. With data more accessible and usable, financial services organizations can automate complex decisions by turning predictions into decisions that drive world-class customer experiences.”

Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform is a single, comprehensive cloud-based solution. The platform unifies all risk decisioning, data, and AI through a centralized user interface. It’s a unified solution that works together seamlessly – letting organizations bypass patchwork APIs and hardcoding – for shorter development lifecycles and faster time-to-market.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kelly Poffenberger



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)



kelly@lutzpr.com

714.553.9071