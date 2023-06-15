Prove Identity CEO Rodger Desai Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® New York Award

Ernst & Young’s prestigious award honors visionary entrepreneurs dedicated to creating bolder futures. Having won this esteemed recognition, Desai now advances to compete for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”), the global leader in digital identity, today announced that its Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Rodger Desai, has been named by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) as a 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® New York Award winner. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the world’s most prestigious business awards honoring transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. This esteemed recognition highlights Desai’s exceptional leadership, innovation and significant contributions to the digital identity and fintech industries.

As the CEO of Prove Identity, Desai has propelled the company’s mission to accelerate digital trust and make it easy for all consumers to participate in the digital economy with convenient and secure methods to bank, shop and make payments. Under his guidance, Prove has introduced groundbreaking solutions that prioritize security, privacy and the customer experience, enabling companies and consumers to unlock the digital economy’s full potential.

Prove’s technology is unique in that it uses something nearly every adult already has – a mobile phone – to easily and securely verify identities in channels such as mobile, desktop and even in-store. Companies that use Prove have reported results such as up to 79% faster onboarding, a 35% reduction in abandonment and a 75% reduction in fraud (relative to attack rate). Prove’s customers include 9 of the top 10 U.S. banks, 2 of the top 3 global cryptocurrency exchanges, 3 of the top 5 U.S. retailers, 2 of the top 3 U.S. healthcare companies and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S.

“I am deeply honored to receive the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year New York Award,” said Desai. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of the entire Prove team. Our collective mission of ensuring digital trust is essential for the advantages of the digital economy to be accessible and beneficial to all consumers.”

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award is one of the world’s most prestigious business awards programs, recognizing entrepreneurs across more than 145 cities and 60 countries. With this win, Desai joins the esteemed community of trailblazers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and impact on their industries.

“Every year, we are completely blown away by the accomplishments of our Entrepreneur Of The Year Regional Award winners, and 2023 is no different,” said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. “They are change-makers and champions of business and community, and we are so proud to be honoring them. We can’t wait to see how these leaders will continue to improve lives and disrupt industries.”

With this win, Desai will next be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

About Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”)

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Prove’s phone-centric identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove’s platform to process 20 billion customer requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

Contacts

Prove Press Contact:



pr@prove.com