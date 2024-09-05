Provation iPro Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS) Proudly Joins the MEDITECH Alliance Program to Simplify the Most Data-Intensive Record in Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIMS–Provation, a leading provider of clinical productivity software for anesthesia providers, proudly announces its inclusion in the MEDITECH Alliance Accelerator Program, an ecosystem of partner organizations with proven, successful, interoperable solutions.









Provation delivers complete, compliant, and legible anesthesia records with the world’s first mobile, cloud-based Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS), Provation® iPro. Designed by practicing anesthesiologists, Provation iPro complements MEDITECH’S Expanse EHR with user-friendly workflow templates, wireless streaming of patient physiological data, and seamless interoperability to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all.

“Provation iPro AIMS has truly been a game-changer for us,” said Bergen Anesthesia Group Anesthesiologist, Dr. Ahmad Chaudhry. “The ability to seamlessly integrate with MEDITECH Expanse has streamlined our workflows, improved data entry, and given us real-time access to important information in the EHR including vital signs, medical history, allergies, height, weight, lab results, and more.”

Provation iPro transforms anesthesia documentation and eliminates manual, redundant tasks so MEDITECH customers can streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and focus on patient care. Since its inception, Provation iPro has been used to document over 4 million procedures, earning the titles Black Book Leader and #1 Best in KLAS.

“Provation is thrilled to be chosen for the MEDITECH Alliance Program,” said Brooke Kellerhouse, General Manager of Anesthesia at Provation. “Being a part of the MEDITECH Alliance program highlights the strong history of collaboration between our two organizations and demonstrates our commitment to simplifying access to innovative anesthesia solutions for MEDITECH customers.”

“We are excited to welcome Provation iPro into the MEDITECH Alliance,” said MEDITECH AVP, Jeff Kimball. “With this collaboration, customers will achieve enhanced data exchange, providing greater efficiency and productivity.”

Provation is attending the MEDITECH LIVE24 Conference in Foxborough, Mass. Sept. 25-27, 2024. For more information on Provation iPro, visit https://www.provationmedical.com/ipro-anesthesia/

About Provation:

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions, dedicated to empowering providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio offers clinical productivity software that spans the entire patient encounter in the Anesthesia and GI (Gastroenterology) practices.

With a purpose-driven approach, Provation aims to streamline and enhance healthcare workflows for improved patient outcomes. Our innovative solutions include physician and nursing documentation with Provation® Apex and anesthesia documentation with the #1 Best in KLAS, Provation® iPro. Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

