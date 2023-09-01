Protolabs to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Industrials Conference

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proto Labs, Inc. (“Protolabs”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Bodor will present at the 2023 Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.





The conference will take place in New York and attendance is by invitation only. To access both the live and archived presentation, click here.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what’s next at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Protolabs



Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873



Manager – Investor Relations and FP&A



ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Media Contact

Protolabs



Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704



PR & Media Strategist



brent.renneke@protolabs.com