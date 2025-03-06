Protolabs to Attend Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference on March 11-12, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. (“Protolabs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will attend Cantor Fitzgerald’s inaugural Global Technology Conference on Mar. 11-12, 2025, in New York. Protolabs management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

In addition, Protolabs’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Bodor, will participate in a fireside chat on Mar. 11 at 3:40 p.m. EDT that will be available through a live webcast. Protolabs will offer a replay of the webcast on the investor relations section of its website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive manufacturing service from prototyping to production. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One digital manufacturing source for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Protolabs

Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873

Manager – Investor Relations and FP&A

ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

Marketing Communications Manager

Brent.renneke@protolabs.com