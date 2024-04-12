Home Business Wire Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the opening of the market on May 3, 2024. Protolabs will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via this link and at the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.


To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available at the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Us

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what’s next at protolabs.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Protolabs

Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873

Manager, Investor Relations and FP&A

ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Media Contact:
Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

Marketing Communications Manager

brent.renneke@protolabs.com

Articoli correlati

Li-Cycle to Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, will...
Continua a leggere

Li-Cycle to Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, will...
Continua a leggere

Xperi Releases Top 100 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle in the US and Globally for 2023 and Q1 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Jack Harlow & Dua Lipa top most listened-to songs in-vehicle in Q1 2024 DTS AutoStage reveals new Song Impact Report...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php