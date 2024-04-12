Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the opening of the market on May 3, 2024. Protolabs will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via this link and at the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.





To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available at the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Us

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what’s next at protolabs.com.

