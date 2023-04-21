<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the opening of the market on May 5, 2023. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8vnhfjc.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Us

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what’s next at protolabs.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Protolabs

Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873

Manager, Investor Relations and FP&A

ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Media Contact:
Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

PR & Media Strategist

brent.renneke@protolabs.com

