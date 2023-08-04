Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Revenue of $122.3 million in the Second Quarter of 2023

Network revenue of $20.2 million; a 79.3% YoY increase

GAAP Loss Per Share of $0.01; Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.33

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proto Labs, Inc. (the “Company” or “Protolabs”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $122.3 million, representing a 3.7 percent decrease compared to revenue of $126.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue generated from our digital network powered by Hubs was $20.2 million in the second quarter, representing growth of 79.3 percent over the second quarter of 2022 and 17.6 percent sequential growth compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“ Our broad customer offer, powered by internal digital factories and network manufacturing partners, allows us to offer customers a differentiated value proposition and serve their varying needs in any economic climate,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Amidst the continued contraction of manufacturing, Protolabs improved gross and operating margins sequentially while continuing to delight our customers and advance our 2023 strategic initiatives.”

Additional Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Protolabs served 23,377 unique product developers during the quarter.

The Company repurchased $9.0 million of shares during the quarter.

Gross margin was 43.4 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 44.1 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2023, representing a sequential increase of 70 basis points. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

EBITDA was $11.4 million, or 9.3 percent of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.1 million, or 11.9 percent of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.2 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $24.6 million, or 19.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Cash and investments balance was $102.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

“ Driven by the current economic climate, through the first half of 2023 demand for our longer lead times and lower-priced offerings has outpaced demand for our quick-turn offer, and we will continue to adapt our operations to align with demand,” said Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer. “ We are among the most profitable and positive cash generating digital manufacturers, enabling us to continue to invest in future growth among economic volatility and dynamic customer preferences.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results and third quarter 2023 outlook today, August 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ik5odgi6. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what’s next at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,493 $ 56,558 Short-term marketable securities 19,945 23,568 Accounts receivable, net 75,034 76,225 Inventory 14,311 13,578 Income taxes receivable 868 4,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,501 12,597 Total current assets 185,152 186,568 Property and equipment, net 248,614 257,785 Goodwill 273,991 273,991 Other intangible assets, net 28,353 31,250 Long-term marketable securities 16,344 26,419 Operating lease assets 3,084 3,844 Finance lease assets 16,934 17,532 Other long-term assets 4,738 4,779 Total assets $ 777,210 $ 802,168 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,474 $ 17,356 Accrued compensation 12,486 12,743 Accrued liabilities and other 19,155 22,384 Current operating lease liabilities 1,209 1,561 Current finance lease liabilities 16,549 17,537 Income taxes payable 348 — Total current liabilities 66,221 71,581 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,833 2,255 Long-term finance lease liabilities 745 — Long-term deferred tax liabilities 20,790 26,322 Other long-term liabilities 4,936 4,362 Shareholders’ equity 682,685 697,648 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 777,210 $ 802,168

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Injection Molding $ 48,819 $ 53,355 $ 100,767 $ 106,753 CNC Machining 48,297 48,222 96,401 94,320 3D Printing 21,005 19,963 42,330 39,635 Sheet Metal 3,939 5,160 8,187 9,847 Other Revenue 205 202 439 515 Total Revenue 122,265 126,902 248,124 251,070 Cost of revenue 69,142 69,480 141,225 137,844 Gross profit 53,123 57,422 106,899 113,226 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 21,730 21,055 44,181 41,641 Research and development 9,865 9,450 20,542 20,007 General and administrative 15,822 16,522 32,655 33,293 Closure of Japan business 98 5,194 164 5,194 Total operating expenses 47,515 52,221 97,542 100,135 Income from operations 5,608 5,201 9,357 13,091 Other (loss) income, net (3,368 ) 1 (2,078 ) (299 ) Income before income taxes 2,240 5,202 7,279 12,792 Provision for income taxes 2,623 2,645 5,003 5,140 Net (loss) income $ (383 ) $ 2,557 $ 2,276 $ 7,652 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.28 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.28 Shares used to compute net (loss) income per share: Basic 26,210,478 27,530,739 26,414,467 27,515,583 Diluted 26,210,478 27,536,823 26,445,427 27,524,019

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 2,276 $ 7,652 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,883 20,274 Stock-based compensation expense 7,370 8,428 Deferred taxes (5,605 ) (5,653 ) Interest on finance lease obligations 568 – Loss on foreign currency translation 3,906 – Impairments related to closure of Japan business – 1,792 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (428 ) – Other 215 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 4,682 (1,485 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,867 31,040 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (6,829 ) (6,030 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets 623 – Purchases of marketable securities – (38,882 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 1,000 Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 14,020 7,396 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,814 (36,516 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,986 2,311 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (1,425 ) (1,615 ) Repurchases of common stock (30,064 ) (5,239 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (163 ) (278 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,666 ) (4,821 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (80 ) (966 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,935 (11,263 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,558 65,929 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 66,493 $ 54,666

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities GAAP net (loss) income $ (383 ) $ 2,557 $ 2,276 $ 7,652 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,675 4,031 7,370 8,428 Amortization expense 1,484 1,527 3,010 3,072 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 187 271 115 360 Costs related to Japan closure activities 4,004 5,194 4,070 5,194 Total adjustments 1 9,350 11,023 14,565 17,054 Income tax benefits on adjustments 2 (296 ) (776 ) (298 ) (1,458 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,671 $ 12,804 $ 16,543 $ 23,248 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.46 $ 0.63 $ 0.84 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 26,210,478 27,530,739 26,414,467 27,515,583 Diluted 26,224,562 27,536,823 26,445,427 27,524,019

1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 803 $ 870 $ 1,611 $ 1,799 Marketing and sales 855 813 1,547 1,550 Research and development 641 471 1,212 1,100 General and administrative 2,861 3,404 6,010 7,051 Closure of Japan business 98 5,194 164 5,194 Total operating expenses 4,455 9,882 8,933 14,895 Other income (loss), net 4,092 271 4,021 360 Total adjustments $ 9,350 $ 11,023 $ 14,565 $ 17,054

2 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 122,265 $ 126,902 $ 248,124 $ 251,070 Gross profit 53,123 57,422 106,899 113,226 GAAP gross margin 43.4 % 45.2 % 43.1 % 45.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 461 528 927 1,115 Amortization expense 342 342 684 684 Total adjustments 803 870 1,611 1,799 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 53,926 $ 58,292 $ 108,510 $ 115,025 Non-GAAP gross margin 44.1 % 45.9 % 43.7 % 45.8 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Excluding Japan (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 122,265 $ 126,902 $ 248,124 $ 251,070 Revenue excluding Japan $ 122,265 $ 124,046 $ 248,124 $ 244,128 Gross profit 53,123 57,422 106,899 113,226 GAAP gross margin 43.4 % 45.2 % 43.1 % 45.1 % Less: Japan gross profit – 1,063 – 3,102 Gross Profit excluding Japan 53,123 56,359 106,899 110,124 GAAP gross margin excluding Japan 43.4 % 45.4 % 43.1 % 45.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 461 528 927 1,115 Amortization expense 342 342 684 684 Less: Japan stock-based compensation expense – 22 – 47 Japan amortization expense – – – – Total adjustments 803 848 1,611 1,752 Non-GAAP gross profit excluding Japan $ 53,926 $ 57,207 $ 108,510 $ 111,876 Non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan 44.1 % 46.1 % 43.7 % 45.8 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 122,265 $ 126,902 $ 248,124 $ 251,070 Income from operations 5,608 5,201 9,357 13,091 GAAP operating margin 4.6 % 4.1 % 3.8 % 5.2 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,675 4,031 7,370 8,428 Amortization expense 1,484 1,527 3,010 3,072 Costs related to Japan closure activities 98 5,194 164 5,194 Total adjustments 5,257 10,752 10,544 16,694 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 10,865 $ 15,953 $ 19,901 $ 29,785 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.9 % 12.6 % 8.0 % 11.9 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin Excluding Japan (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 122,265 $ 126,902 $ 248,124 $ 251,070 Revenue excluding Japan $ 122,265 $ 124,046 $ 248,124 $ 244,128 Income from operations 5,608 5,201 9,357 13,091 GAAP operating margin 4.6 % 4.1 % 3.8 % 5.2 % Less: Japan (loss) income from operations (128 ) (542 ) (474 ) 4 Income from operations excluding Japan 5,736 5,743 9,831 13,087 GAAP operating margin excluding Japan 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.0 % 5.4 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,675 4,031 7,370 8,428 Amortization expense 1,484 1,527 3,010 3,072 Costs related to Japan closure activities 98 5,194 164 5,194 Less: Japan stock-based compensation expense 7 147 17 297 Japan amortization expense – – – – Total adjustments 5,250 10,605 10,527 16,397 Non-GAAP income from operations excluding Japan $ 10,986 $ 16,348 $ 20,358 $ 29,484 Non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan 9.0 % 13.2 % 8.2 % 12.1 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 122,265 $ 126,902 $ 248,124 $ 251,070 GAAP net (loss) income (383 ) 2,557 2,276 7,652 GAAP net (loss) income margin (0.3 %) 2.0 % 0.9 % 3.0 % Add back: Amortization expense $ 1,484 $ 1,527 $ 3,010 $ 3,072 Depreciation expense 8,011 8,515 15,873 17,202 Interest income, net (372 ) (149 ) (722 ) (194 ) Provision for income taxes 2,623 2,645 5,003 5,140 EBITDA 11,363 15,095 25,440 32,872 EBITDA Margin 9.3 % 11.9 % 10.3 % 13.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,675 4,031 7,370 8,428 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 187 271 115 360 Costs related to Japan closure activities 4,004 5,194 4,070 5,194 Total adjustments 7,866 9,496 11,555 13,982 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,229 $ 24,591 $ 36,995 $ 46,854 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.7 % 19.4 % 14.9 % 18.7 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 96,321 $ – $ 96,321 $ 100,655 (4.3 %) (4.3 %) Europe 25,944 512 26,456 23,391 10.9 % 13.1 % Japan – – – 2,856 (100.0 %) (100.0 %) Total revenue $ 122,265 $ 512 $ 122,777 $ 126,902 (3.7 %) (3.3 %)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 194,067 $ – $ 194,067 $ 196,151 (1.1 %) (1.1 %) Europe 54,057 2,977 57,034 47,977 12.7 % 18.9 % Japan – – – 6,942 (100.0 %) (100.0 %) Total revenue $ 248,124 $ 2,977 $ 251,101 $ 251,070 (1.2 %) — %

1 Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 has been recalculated using 2022 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 48,819 $ 257 $ 49,076 $ 53,355 (8.5 )% (8.0 )% CNC Machining 48,297 125 48,422 48,222 0.2 0.4 3D Printing 21,005 131 21,136 19,963 5.2 5.9 Sheet Metal 3,939 1 3,940 5,160 (23.7 ) (23.6 ) Other Revenue 205 (2 ) 203 202 1.5 0.5 Total Revenue $ 122,265 $ 512 $ 122,777 $ 126,902 (3.7 %) (3.3 %)

