Protect AI Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsecurity—Protect AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security company, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has recognized Ian Swanson, CEO of Protect AI as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.





Goldman Sachs selected Ian Swanson from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of Protect AI, a leading AI and machine learning security company focused on securing AI-driven systems against emerging threats and vulnerabilities. Under his leadership, Protect AI has grown rapidly, establishing itself as a pioneer in Security for AI, providing organizations worldwide with comprehensive protection for their AI and ML environments. With Swanson at the helm and a team of leaders from Amazon and Oracle, Protect AI has expanded its suite of products to offer end-to-end security for AI systems, making it a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies alike.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of its most exceptional entrepreneurs for 2024,” said Ian Swanson, CEO of Protect AI. “This acknowledgment highlights the dedication and innovation of our entire team at Protect AI as we continue to push the boundaries of AI and ML security. We look forward to driving further growth in our business and ensuring that AI systems around the world are protected against unique cyberthreats.”

“I am thrilled to recognize Ian Swanson as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Ian and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year’s cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences.”

In its 13th year, Goldman’s Builders and Innovators Summit is the can’t-miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high-growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion-dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Protect AI

Protect AI empowers organizations to secure their AI applications with comprehensive AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) capabilities, enabling them to see, know, and manage their ML environments effectively. The Protect AI Platform offers end-to-end visibility, remediation, control, and governance, safeguarding AI/ML systems from security threats and risks. Founded by AI leaders from Amazon and Oracle, Protect AI is backed by top investors, including Acrew Capital, boldstart ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures, 01 Advisors, Samsung, StepStone Group, and Salesforce Ventures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Berlin and Bangalore. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

