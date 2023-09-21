Protect AI Experts to Discuss AI/ML Security at 2023 Texas Cyber Summit and ROOTCON 17

Company’s President and its Lead AI Threat Researcher will discuss emerging opportunities for security researchers in AI/ML threat hunting and how to get involved

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsecurity—Protect AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security company, today announced that Daryan “D” Dehghanpisheh, President and Co-Founder, and Dan McInerney, Lead AI Threat Researcher will present sessions on emerging opportunities in AI/ML security research and threat hunting at two upcoming hacker conferences. D will present at the Texas Cyber Summit in Austin, while Dan will speak at ROOTCON hacker conference in Tagaytay City, Philippines.





WHO: Daryan “D” Dehghanpisheh is President and Founder of Protect AI. He was previously Global Leader for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution Architects at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and helped AWS become the largest AI/ML business in the world. As Sr. Vice President of Digital Strategy at Howard Hughes Corporation, D built an AI platform to price and model economics of illiquid assets using advanced ML techniques. He also served as Sr. Vice President and Managing Director of Technology and Data Products at NYSE, which was acquired by ICE in May 2013. Dan McInerney is Lead AI Threat Researcher at Protect AI. He has 15 years of experience in red team security, written dozens of security tools and is a top ranked Python GitHub developer. As a senior penetration tester, Dan has focused on novel attacks in emerging fields such as 3D printing and machine learning, and is credited with seven CVEs in AI tools. He teaches penetration testing and is a highly rated BlackHat instructor. WHAT: Mastering AI/ML Security: Strategies, Insights, and Bug Hunting Techniques: With the widespread adoption of AI/ML, ensuring the resilience and security of these applications is reaching critical mass. In his talk, “D” will take a deep dive into AI/ML security, including how to identify vulnerabilities and implement robust security measures, the importance of bug bounty hunting and how security researchers can get involved in AI/ML threat hunting. AI’s Underbelly: The Zero-Day Goldmine: The sudden AI goldrush is leading many organizations to deploy AI/ML tools without implementing appropriate security guardrails. In this talk Dan will discuss vulnerabilities hidden in some of the industry’s most popular AI tools, including ten of his own AI zero day discoveries. He will present practical tips, tricks, and targets for AI/ML threat hunting, and explain how researchers can participate in bug bounty programs for financial gain and contribute to improving the overall security of AI/ML ecosystems. WHERE: Texas Cyber Summit 2023, JW Marriott, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701 ROOTCON 17, Taal Vista Hotel, Kilometer 60, Aguinaldo Highway, Tagaytay City 4120, Philippines WHEN: Mastering AI/ML Security: Strategies, Insights, and Bug Hunting Techniques September 30, 2023 at 10:00-11:00 AM CDT in Room A AI’s Underbelly: The Zero-Day Goldmine September 29, 2023 at 10:15am, Philippine Standard Time HOW: For more information and to register, visit https://texascyber.org/ and https://www.rootcon.org/html/rc17. To schedule a conversation with Daryan “D” Dehghanpisheh or Dan McInerney, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net.

Protect AI enables safer AI applications by providing organizations the ability to see, know and manage their ML environments. The company’s AI Radar platform provides visibility into the ML attack surface by creating a ML Bill of Materials (MLBOM), remediates security vulnerabilities and detects threats to prevent data and secrets leakages. Founded by AI leaders from Amazon and Oracle, Protect AI is funded by Acrew Capital, boldstart ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Dallas and Raleigh. For more information visit us on the web, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

