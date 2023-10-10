Protect AI Experts to Discuss AI/ML Bug Bounty Hunting at 2023 Microsoft Blue Hat Conference

Company’s Head of Threat Research and Lead AI Threat Researcher will discuss opportunities in the field, and provide insights into vulnerabilities and attack surfaces specific to AI/ML systems

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsecurity—Protect AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security company, today announced that Chloé Messdaghi, Head of Threat Research and Dan McInerney, Lead AI Threat Researcher will present a session on AI/ML security bug bounty hunting at Microsoft Blue Hat this week. The invitation only conference brings together offensive and defensive cyber security professionals to address modern threats.





WHO: Chloé Messdaghi is Head of Threat Research at Protect AI, and was previously a consultant for several security companies including Bugcrowd. She is a public speaker at major conferences and a trusted expert for media outlets. Chloé’s research, op-eds, and commentary have been featured in Forbes, Insider, Bloomberg, TechRepublic and more. She was named a Power Player in cybersecurity by Insider and SC Media. Dan McInerney is Lead AI Threat Researcher at Protect AI. He has 15 years of experience in red team security, written dozens of security tools and is a top ranked Python GitHub developer. As a lead penetration tester, Dan has focused on novel attacks in emerging fields such as 3D printing and machine learning, and is credited with 8 0day vulnerabilities in AI tools. He teaches penetration testing and is a highly rated BlackHat instructor. WHAT: In today’s digital landscape, the security of artificial intelligence and machine learning systems is reaching critical mass. AI/ML security bug bounty hunting is a specialized field that focuses on identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in AI/ML systems to ensure their resilience against potential attacks. This talk aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI/ML security bug bounty hunting, including an introduction to the field, insights into vulnerabilities and attack surfaces specific to AI/ML systems, and an overview of research tools and techniques. WHERE: Microsoft Conference Center, Building 33: 16070 NE 36th Way, Redmond, WA 98052 WHEN: AI Security: Like Hacking in the 90’s. October 12 at 11 AM. HOW: For more information and to register, visit https://www.microsoft.com/bluehat/.

To schedule a conversation with Chloé Messdaghi or Dan McInerney, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net.

About Protect AI

Protect AI enables safer AI applications by providing organizations the ability to see, know and manage their ML environments. The company’s AI Radar platform provides visibility into the ML attack surface by creating a ML Bill of Materials (MLBOM), remediates security vulnerabilities and detects threats to prevent data and secrets leakages. Founded by AI leaders from Amazon and Oracle, Protect AI is funded by Acrew Capital, boldstart ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Dallas and Raleigh. For more information visit us on the web, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

