Protect AI CISO and Head of Threat Research Invited to Present at InfoSec World

Diana Kelley to Participate in CISO Keynote on Effective Security Leadership and Chloé Messdaghi to Discuss Moving Beyond Post-Covid PTSD in Cybersecurity

WHO: Diana Kelley is Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Protect AI. She was Cybersecurity Field CTO for Microsoft, Global Executive Security Advisor at IBM Security, GM at Symantec, VP at Burton Group (now Gartner), a Manager at KPMG, CTO and co-founder of SecurityCurve, and Chief vCISO at SaltCybersecurity. Diana was named EWF 2020 Executive of the Year and EWF Conference Chair 2021-Present, an SCMedia Power Player, and a Cybersecurity Ventures 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cybercrime. Chloé Messdaghi is Head of Threat Research at Protect AI, and was previously a consultant for several security companies including Bugcrowd. She is a public speaker at major conferences and a trusted expert for media outlets. Chloé’s research, op-eds, and commentary have been featured in Forbes, Insider, Bloomberg, TechRepublic and more. She was named a Power Player in cybersecurity by Insider and SC Media. WHAT: Afternoon Keynote: Follow Today’s CISO Leader: In this session, Todd Fitzgerald of CISO Stories Podcast and author of CISO COMPASS will moderate a discussion with Diana Kelley, Larry Whiteside and Nicholas Bruno on how CISOs can become effective leaders, develop the next generation, and champion the security function within their organizations and beyond. Diana will share her perspectives on being a CISO on the forefront of security for ML environments and AI applications and explain how CISOs can incorporate ML Security Operations (MLSecOps) into their organization. Beyond Burnout: Where We are Today and What We Need to do Now: The lingering effects of the pandemic are leading to significant burnout among cyber security professionals, and we are now recognizing that many suffer from PTSD. In this session, Chloé will discuss the causes and importance of recognizing post pandemic PTSD and related mental health issues prevalent in the cyber security field. She will explain how organizations can help security professionals overcome and move beyond the burnout. WHERE: Infosec World 2023, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida WHEN: Afternoon Keynote: Follow Today’s CISO Leader



5:00-5:30 pm, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in the Coronado Ballroom Beyond Burnout: Where We are Today and What We Need to do Now



2:05-2:55 pm, Tuesday, September 26 in Coronado G HOW: For more information and to register, visit https://www.infosecworldusa.com/isw23/session/1610359/ and https://www.infosecworldusa.com/isw23/session/1499065/.

To schedule a conversation with Diana Kelley or Chloé Messdaghi, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net.

