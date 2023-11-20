Protect AI CEO to Present Keynote on Cybersecurity for AI at AI World Congress 2023

Former Head of Amazon Web Services’ AI and ML business invited to provide unique insights into how to protect emerging AI/ML models and applications

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsecurity—Protect AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security company, today announced that CEO and co-founder Ian Swanson was invited to deliver a keynote session at the AI World Congress 2023 in London on Cybersecurity for AI.





WHO: Ian Swanson, CEO & Founder, Protect AI. Prior to founding Protect AI, Ian led Amazon Web Services’ worldwide AI and ML business. He also served as Vice President of Machine Learning at Oracle where he oversaw strategy for Oracle’s AI and ML products. Previously, Ian was CEO and Founder of enterprise data science platform DataScience.com which was acquired by Oracle in May 2018. Earlier in his career, he was an executive at American Express, Sprint, and CEO of Sometrics. Sometrics launched the industry’s first global virtual currency platform in 2008 and managed more than 3.3 trillion units of virtual currency for more than 250 million people in 180 countries. It was acquired by American Express in 2011. WHAT: In an era where artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies are increasingly being integrated into business operations, the importance of securing these systems against evolving cybersecurity threats is reaching critical mass. This session will provide an in-depth exploration into the complex world of AI/ML security, and expose the unique vulnerabilities inherent in these systems. Ian will introduce the concept of MLSecOps, an innovative new approach that integrates security practices within the AI/ML development process. The talk will explain specific security challenges associated with protecting AI/ML systems from cyber threats, including adversarial attacks that manipulate model behavior, data poisoning and model theft. The session will also provide strategies for proactive risk mitigation, emphasizing the importance of embedding security measures throughout the entire lifecycle of model development, from initial design to deployment and maintenance. Attendees will learn: 1. The unique cybersecurity vulnerabilities specific to AI/ML systems and the latest trends in adversarial threats 2. Practical methodologies for integrating robust security measures into the AI/ML development process using MLSecOps principles 3. Effective strategies for continuous monitoring and protection of AI/ML systems against supply chain vulnerabilities, data and secrets leakages and other security risks WHERE: AI World Congress 2023, Millennium Gloucester Hotel London Kensington, 4-18 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London, England WHEN: Cybersecurity for AI, Nov 27th @ 11:10 AM HOW: For more information and to register, visit https://aiconference.london/register/. To schedule a conversation with Ian Swanson contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net.

About Protect AI



Protect AI enables safer AI applications by providing organizations the ability to see, know and manage their ML environments end-to-end. The company’s Radar platform provides visibility and auditability into the ML attack surface by creating a ML Bill of Materials (MLBOM), remediates security vulnerabilities and detects threats to prevent data and secrets leakages. Founded by AI leaders from Amazon and Oracle, Protect AI is funded by Acrew Capital, boldstart ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. The company is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Dallas and Raleigh. For more information visit us on the web, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

