proteanTecs Joins TSMC 3DFabric™ Alliance, Expanding Its Support of the 3D IC Ecosystem

Part of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP), the 3DFabric Alliance aims to accelerate 3D IC technology innovation

HAIFA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that the company has joined the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric™ Alliance. The newest alliance in TSMC’s OIP ecosystem, the 3DFabric Alliance was formed to encourage 3D integrated circuit (IC) innovation, readiness and customer adoption when using TSMC’s 3DFabric, a comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies.









Advanced packaging is now at the forefront of semiconductor innovation as it becomes a critical enabler to achieving the desired mix of power, performance, area, and functionality, while optimizing cost, in leading-edge applications, such as HPC/AI, automotive and cloud computing. By joining the TSMC 3DFabric Alliance—the first such collaborative effort in the semiconductor industry—proteanTecs will have early access to TSMC technology to better serve mutual customers and streamline their complex 3D IC design processes. Multiple customers have successfully implemented proteanTecs’ on-chip monitoring technology into their chips, manufactured using TSMC’s N7, N5 and N3 processes with the TSMC 3DFabric technologies including CoWoS® and InFO advanced packaging platforms.

“We’re pleased to have proteanTecs join our 3DFabric Alliance and will work closely with them to offer our mutual customers an easy and flexible way to unlock the power of 3D IC in their designs,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Through the collective leadership of TSMC and our design ecosystem partners, our 3DFabric Alliance will help customers reach an entirely new level of performance and power efficiency required for the next-generation AI, HPC, and mobile applications.”

“The 3DFabric Alliance demonstrates TSMC’s keen awareness of the direction in which the semiconductor industry is evolving,” said Nir Sever, Senior Director of Business Development at proteanTecs. “proteanTecs is pleased to collaborate within the 3DFabric Alliance to accelerate the adoption of 3D heterogenous systems. As the chiplet ecosystem grows, we will continue to support the industry with monitoring solutions that elevate reliability and quality standards and give companies the confidence to scale.”

proteanTecs upholds a strong partnership with TSMC and is now a member of two TSMC OIP Alliances—the IP Alliance and now the 3DFabric Alliance. As part of the IP Alliance, proteanTecs recently announced that their die-to-die interconnect monitoring IP passed the pre-silicon IP assessment in the TSMC9000 quality program.

proteanTecs is speaking today at the TSMC OIP 3DFabric Alliance Workshop event on the capabilities and benefits of die-to-die interconnect monitoring.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Brown, Media Relations



elizabeth@proteanTecs.com

+1 619-993-4648