proteanTecs Joins IOWN Global Forum, Supports Industry Collaboration in Shaping Next-Generation Communications Infrastructure

Jointly driving communications and infrastructure technology innovation to meet future data and computing requirements

proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that it has joined the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum.





Founded in January 2020 by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Intel, and Sony, IOWN Global Forum is focused on defining next-generation communications infrastructure to create a smarter, fully connected world. Key IOWN Global Forum goals include advances in silicon photonics, edge computing, and wireless distributed computing through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications and reference designs. By 2030, the Forum plans to achieve lower power consumption by 100x, higher transmission capacity by 125x, and lower end-to-end latency by 200x.

In joining the Forum, proteanTecs will collaborate with over 100 best-in-class partners across diverse industries to further the Forum’s initiatives. proteanTecs brings its expertise in deep data health and performance monitoring, which delivers visibility and actionable insights at every step along the electronics value chain, from chip design to system deployment in the field.

“IOWN Global Forum has laid out a clear vision to address the ever-increasing demands of power consumption, data transfer, storing and processing,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at proteanTecs. “This is critical work to removing existing barriers and enabling tomorrow’s communications infrastructure. We look forward to sharing our approach to ensuring reliability while offering new concepts for power and performance optimization as we build relationships throughout the IOWN Global Forum community.”

About IOWN Global Forum

IOWN Global Forum’s objective is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications, and reference designs in areas such as photonics R&D, distributed computing, use cases and best practices. Details on IOWN Global Forum and membership information can be found at https://iowngf.org.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

