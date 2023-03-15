proteanTecs Collaborates with BAE Systems to Enable a Zero Trust Supply Chain for Defense Applications

Collaboration to bring leading tech innovations to cloud security

HAIFA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–proteanTecs, a global leader in deep data analytics for electronics health and performance monitoring, announced today a collaboration with BAE Systems to enable a zero trust supply chain for defense and critical infrastructure.





Delivering secure electronics for critical applications requires product authentication and tracking, throughout the full lifecycle. To accelerate the development of new technologies, companies must adhere to strict measures, while mitigating risks of fraudulent products and supply chain breaches. However, as the chip shortage continues to impact supply and demand, the semiconductor ‘gray market’ gains traction – with counterfeit devices posing a threat to safe and reliable service.

According to Paul Karazuba from Semiconductor Engineering: “The counterfeit chip market is sizeable and growing with a worldwide value estimated at $75B in 2019. Those counterfeits are believed to have been integrated into more than $169B of electronic devices. Recent confirmed incidents of counterfeit parts found in electronic systems include defibrillators, airport landing lights, and braking systems for high speed trains. With electronic devices critical to nearly every aspect of modern life, the risk of counterfeits can range from an inconvenience to injury or loss of life.”

Katherine Sobolewski, Director of RF, Electronics, and Cyber R&D at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™, commented: “Cloud computing IT and other mission-critical infrastructure require stringent safeguards. proteanTecs’ unique technology has the potential to allow us to track and secure each device and assure supply chain integrity to our customers.”

“We are proud to have been selected by BAE Systems to bring reliable and authenticated electronics to high trust sectors,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs. “By preventing counterfeit leaks, proteanTecs’ technology can help companies assure secure deployment, protect their reputations, and maintain customer trust in their products.”

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver — to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

