ProShip Revolutionizes Shipping Operations for The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop

The Green Bay Packers have a fan base that is an integral part of the team’s legacy. Nestled at the heart of Lambeau Field, the Packers Pro Shop provides more than team merchandise – it is a hub of Packers pride for fans worldwide. Facing the challenge of meeting high customer expectations, the Pro Shop sought a partner to elevate its direct-to-consumer shipping experience.

“In the competitive world of parcel shipping, the Packers Pro Shop sought a partner that understands the unique challenges of delivering Packers gear to fans worldwide,” says Justin Cramer, Co-Founder at ProShip. “ProShip’s multi-carrier shipping solution empowers the Packers Pro Shop to deliver a shipping experience that is not only faster and more flexible but also cost-effective for their fans.”

The video looks closer at the distinctive hurdles the Packers Pro Shop encountered, featuring insights from Tim Schroeder, Manager of Retail Distribution Center. Schroeder highlights how the collaboration streamlines shipping processes, frees up valuable IT resources for the Packers Pro Shop, and has ultimately provided them with 13% cost-savings within the first year of utilization.

“We will always look to see where we can save margin. This was a great opportunity for us to implement a software that we can trust with customer service that’s willing to help at any point,” states Schroeder. “ProShip for the Packers Pro Shop was a perfect fit.”

“Customer expectations are really, really high nowadays,” adds Justin Cramer. “Getting your Packers gear when you expect it, aka, by a certain time and date, is an expectation that is critical for retailers with loyal customer bases to meet.”

Watch the video to experience the Packers Pro Shop’s evolution to shipping excellence through collaborative success with ProShip.

About ProShip, Inc.

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple & cost-effective. ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcel. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features & functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your Enterprise Software Stack (ESS), our multicarrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow & turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse. For more information, please visit www.proshipinc.com.

