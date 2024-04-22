ProShip Earns Third FedEx Compatible Solution of the Year Award and Tenth Diamond Status

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each year, FedEx recognizes outstanding solutions that contribute significantly to the success of the FedEx ecosystem and customer base. The top solutions can earn either Diamond, Platinum, or Community status based on their contributions and performance. Additionally, one exceptional solution is awarded the coveted Solution of the Year (SOTY) designation demonstrating a deep commitment to collaborating with FedEx.





FedEx is proud to announce ProShip multi-carrier shipping software as the 2023 Solution of the Year. Earning this prestigious award for the third time is a testament to ProShip’s unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and exceeding industry standards.

Every year, FedEx evaluates a diverse range of Compatible solutions based on a comprehensive set of metrics. These metrics encompass critical aspects including integration depth and breadth, technical innovation, customer support, market reach and impact, and more.

ProShip consistently demonstrates excellence across all these criteria, solidifying its position as a 10-time Diamond Tier Compatible provider. ProShip’s multi-carrier shipping software supports a wide range of businesses, from established enterprises to growing mid-sized organizations, streamline their shipping processes. This third Solution of the Year win, along with ProShip facilitating hundreds of millions of FedEx shipments in 2023, demonstrates significant contribution to the parcel shipping landscape.

ProShip’s multi-carrier shipping software provides:

Versionless system: Reduces costly updates and downtime , for uninterrupted operations.

Reduces costly updates and , for uninterrupted operations. Parcel-focused foundation: Delivers carrier expertise and robust functionality for reliable shipping across diverse package types.

Delivers carrier expertise and robust functionality for reliable shipping across diverse package types. Seamless integration: Integrates seamlessly with existing systems for end-to-end visibility and control.

By choosing ProShip, businesses gain a comprehensive shipping solution that helps them successfully navigate the complexities of shipping. ProShip multi-carrier shipping software is the only solution to be awarded FedEx SOTY three times and Diamond Status ten times.

About ProShip

ProShip, the industry-leading multi-carrier shipping software solution, allows high-volume enterprise shippers to automate carrier service optimization (rate shopping), and easily build and manage complex business rules all within one carrier-agnostic system. ProShip seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS, OMS, ERP systems, and other automation processes, scaling as your business grows. With both on-platform and private cloud hosting deployment options, ProShip empowers enterprise shippers to streamline complex workflows, maintain carrier compliance, decrease IT dependency through continuous updates, and find a quick ROI. Trusted by leading brands, ProShip is the last shipping software you’ll ever need. Visit www.proshipinc.com to learn more.

