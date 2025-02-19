PROS Recognized as a Leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions by Global Independent Research and Advisory Firm

PROS received the highest possible scores in 15 criteria, including pricing optimization management, subscription and asset management, and AI capabilities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#artificialintelligence--PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing and selling solutions, today announced Forrester Research has named PROS a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Configure, Price, Quote Solutions, Q1 2025. PROS views this recognition as a demonstration of analyst confidence in how PROS helps businesses optimize every sales interaction and transaction across every channel, helping to accelerate growth and maximize profit.

According to the Forrester report, “PROS’ vision centers on powering businesses’ omnichannel commercial strategies. It was the first to deliver price optimization to the market and the first to embed it within the CPQ solution…PROS was named the 2024 Microsoft Global ISV Partner of the Year and recently launched its marketplace, on which partners and customers list their offerings built as extensions on the PROS Platform.”

"Today's market demands agility, intelligence, and seamless customer experiences across every sales channel,” said Sunil John, Chief Product Officer, PROS. “We’ve designed PROS Smart CPQ to empower businesses to navigate this complexity with AI-driven precision, ensuring the right offer reaches the right customer at the right time. By integrating advanced pricing, configuration, and real-time collaboration and negotiating capabilities, we help companies accelerate deal velocity, maximize profitability, and stay ahead in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape."

The Forrester WaveTM: Configure, Price, Quote Solutions, Q1 2025 evaluates the most significant configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution providers in the market. PROS was among 13 companies evaluated in Forrester’s independent analysis, which assessed providers based on their current offering and strategy across 23 criteria, along with customer feedback.

This recognition comes on the heels of two additional major analyst acknowledgments. PROS further sees these acknowledgments as reinforcement of the significance of PROS Smart CPQ within the broader digital economy.

PROS Smart CPQ capabilities include:

AI Innovation: PROS is the only CPQ provider using a deep neural network for explainable AI in price prediction and optimization.

PROS is the only CPQ provider using a deep neural network for explainable AI in price prediction and optimization. Partner Strategy and Headless Architecture: Built on an API-first, headless architecture, PROS is CRM-agnostic, enabling businesses to put best-in-class functionality into the hands of the users that matter most, while delivering a cohesive experience to their customers and users.

Built on an API-first, headless architecture, PROS is CRM-agnostic, enabling businesses to put best-in-class functionality into the hands of the users that matter most, while delivering a cohesive experience to their customers and users. Powerful Configuration Engine: Capable of handling everything from the simplest to the most complex scenarios, PROS powerful configuration engine can manage complexity at scale.

For more information on PROS CPQ visit pros.com/cpq. To view PROS latest analyst reports visit pros.com/learn/analyst-reports.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Our vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution, and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

PROS Media Contact

Amy Williams

+1 713-335-5916

awilliams@pros.com