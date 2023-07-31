<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PROS Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August 2023

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in August 2023.


KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum | Vail, CO

Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Head of Investor Relations

Monday, August 7, 2023 | Fireside Chat at 1:00 – 1:25 PM ET

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference | Virtual Format

Martin Simoncic, President of B2B, Sunil John, Chief Product Officer, and Belinda Overdeput, Head of Investor Relations

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 | Fireside Chat at 10:45 – 11:25 AM ET

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Our vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and airlines, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

Contacts

PROS Investor Relations
Belinda Overdeput

713.335.5879

ir@pros.com

